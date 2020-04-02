About Us
Our Story

For half a century, the Virgin brand has been renowned for providing unique and exceptional customer experiences.

From the world class Virgin Atlantic Upper Class lounge and onboarding experience through to pioneering unique group exercise experiences at Virgin Active - the whole business is built around our customers’ needs.

The backbone of our brand will always be our values

Insatiable curiosity
Smart disruption
Straight up
Heartfelt service
Delightfully surprising
Red hot relevance
Virgin’s restless spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation and market disruption has built up a diverse group of companies, which underpins the Virgin Group’s 50 years of growth. At Virgin, we’re known for challenging the status quo and shaking up markets, while championing people and the planet.

Virgin’s purpose is to change business for good and it is the very reason we exist. It is the lens through which we make all our decisions.

Our values are what keep our people, products and partners on the right path to achieve our purpose while providing incredible experiences.

Key statistics

The Virgin Group includes more than 40 companies across five business sectors and five continents.
