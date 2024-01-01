This section of the website contains the financial statements of Virgin Holdings Limited and some of its subsidiaries, which prepare a “Section 172 statement”. This statement describes how the directors of the company have had regard to their statutory duties to promote the success of the company (as set out in section 172(1) (a) to (f) of the Companies Act 2006). This statement is included within the Strategic Report of each company’s annual Financial Statements.

Virgin Holdings Limited applies the Wates Corporate Governance Principles for Large Private Companies as a framework for disclosure of its corporate governance practises. The Corporate Governance Statement in the Strategic Report of the annual Financial Statements explains how these principles are applied.