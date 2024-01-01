Modern slavery act
Richard Branson and the Virgin Group support the global fight against labour abuse in supply chains and are vocal champions of supply chain transparency. We have a zero-tolerance position towards slavery and human trafficking, wherever and in whatever form it may be encountered.
Download and read our statements
The statements below set out our approach as well as the steps we have taken to prevent modern slavery in our business and supply chains.
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016