Modern slavery act

Richard Branson and the Virgin Group support the global fight against labour abuse in supply chains and are vocal champions of supply chain transparency. We have a zero-tolerance position towards slavery and human trafficking, wherever and in whatever form it may be encountered.

Download and read our statements The statements below set out our approach as well as the steps we have taken to prevent modern slavery in our business and supply chains. 2022 modern-slavery-statement-2022.pdf 2021 modern-slavery-statement-2021.pdf 2020 modern-slavery-statement-2020.pdf 2019 modern-slavery-statement-2019.pdf 2018 modern-slavery-statement-2018.pdf 2017 modern-slavery-statement-2017.pdf 2016 modern-slavery-statement-2016.pdf