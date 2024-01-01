Menu

Modern slavery act

Richard Branson and the Virgin Group support the global fight against labour abuse in supply chains and are vocal champions of supply chain transparency. We have a zero-tolerance position towards slavery and human trafficking, wherever and in whatever form it may be encountered.

Download and read our statements

The statements below set out our approach as well as the steps we have taken to prevent modern slavery in our business and supply chains.

2022

modern-slavery-statement-2022.pdf
2021

modern-slavery-statement-2021.pdf
2020

modern-slavery-statement-2020.pdf
2019

modern-slavery-statement-2019.pdf
2018

modern-slavery-statement-2018.pdf
2017

modern-slavery-statement-2017.pdf
2016

modern-slavery-statement-2016.pdf
