Last updated: 18 December 2023

Hello! We're here to talk about some important stuff—our Terms of Use. Don't worry, it's not as complicated as it sounds. These terms apply to two things: your use of the Virgin.com website and your use of Virgin ID.

Both the Virgin.com website (that’s what we mean when we say the “Website”) and Virgin ID are run by us—Virgin Red Limited. If you're curious, our company details are: Virgin Red Limited, 66 Porchester Road, London, W2 6ET. Our company number is 11490861, and our VAT number is (GB) 425216184.

Now, let's get down to business. These terms form a special agreement between you and us, and it's legally binding. So take a moment to read them carefully – we want you to be fully aware of how they might affect your legal rights. We'll cover things like the rules for using the Website, each of our rights and obligations regarding your Virgin ID, and other important info about your rights. It's all in there!

We also have another set of terms and conditions that apply specifically to the Virgin Red Programme, including the website pages for the programme available at Virgin.com/virgin-red. Those terms cover both your use of those pages and your use of the Website when you're logged into your Virgin Red account. You can find those terms here .

By using the Website or creating a Virgin ID, you're telling us that you've read, understood, and agreed to these Terms of Use.

Oh, and one more thing. These Terms of Use might change every now and then. But don't worry, the latest version will always be available on the Website. We'll let you know at the top of these Terms when they were last updated. So be sure to check back regularly and stay up to date with any changes that might affect your use of the Website or your Virgin ID. If you keep using the Website after we've made changes, it means you're confirming that you've read, understood, and agreed to those shiny new terms.

If there are any significant changes that impact your use of your Virgin ID, we'll make sure to notify you. We've got your back!

OH, AND HEY U.S. USERS, PAY ATTENTION! THESE TERMS CONTAIN A SPECIAL PROVISION ABOUT ARBITRATION AND CLASS ACTION WAIVERS. IT'S IMPORTANT STUFF THAT AFFECTS YOUR RIGHTS WHEN IT COMES TO ANY DISPUTES YOU MIGHT HAVE WITH US. BY AGREEING TO THESE TERMS, YOU'RE ALSO AGREEING TO RESOLVE DISPUTES THROUGH BINDING, INDIVIDUAL ARBITRATION, WAIVING YOUR RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT OR CLASS-WIDE ARBITRATION.

Alright, that's it for the background – time to dive into the detail!

Your Information

We want to make sure you understand how we handle your personal information when you use the Website or your Virgin ID.

To get all the details about how we collect, use, and share your information, as well as our commitment to protecting your privacy, take a look at the Virgin Red Limited Privacy Policy .

Just to let you know - if you use the "Report a Scam" section on the Website, the information you provide will be sent to Virgin Enterprises Limited. They might contact you directly about your enquiry. Also, Virgin Management Limited is a separate data controller for personal data sent through their managed mailboxes when you contact them using the “Book a Branson” and “Contact Us” pages of the Website or when you contact the Virgin Press Office. You'll find more details about all this in our privacy policy, including the addresses for these two companies .

Minors

Protecting the online privacy of children is especially important to us.

When you access the Website or give us any of your personal information, you're telling us that you're 18 or older and that you agree to these Terms of Use.

If you're under 18, we kindly ask you to steer clear of using the Website or creating a Virgin ID. Please also don't share your name, contact details, or any other information about yourself with us.

If we have reason to believe that a user is under 18, we might need to remove their details from our Website and our records. It's just our way of making sure everyone stays safe and protected.

Guest Blogs and Third Party Content

There will be some content on the Website that doesn't come directly from us. We call it "Third Party Content." It could be guest blogs, content posted by users or by anyone else other than us. Because the Website is an open space, we want to make it clear that this Third Party Content isn't approved by us and we won't be responsible for any Third Party Content or what happens when you use it.

Sometimes, you might come across personal opinions, political discussions, or controversial topics in this Third Party Content. Just remember, these views don't necessarily reflect the views of Virgin Red Limited, Virgin Enterprises Limited, or any other Virgin company and we can't take responsibility for them.

Just because someone shares a positive or not-so-positive review about a place, product, or service, it doesn't mean we're giving it our seal of approval, or that we’re recommending or endorsing it. Consider any ratings as more of a general guide, not a guarantee of quality.

Accuracy is the name of the game, but things can change. Prices, menus, and hotel amenities mentioned in reviews will be accurate at the time of publication, but they might have evolved since then. So, it's always good to double-check before you make any plans. And if you're planning an international trip, it's always wise to check out the travel advice from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. They've got your back with the latest updates and recommendations.

Any injury, loss, or damage you might experience as a result of a review is not our responsibility and, to the extent that it’s permitted by law, we can’t be liable for it.

We'll keep an eye on the Third Party Content every now and then, but we're not obligated to police it. If we spot anything that raises concerns, we may remove it from the Website, with or without notice. We're all about maintaining a positive and respectful space for everyone.

If you ever have any concerns about the content you see on the Website, don't hesitate to reach out to us. You'll find our contact details under the "Finally – if in doubt, talk to us" section below.

Website content

On the Website and Virgin Partner Websites (more on what that means below), we've got text, graphics, audio, video, images, software, applications, and lots of information, all of which makes up what we call "Proprietary Content". This includes the organisation and lay-out of the Website and the underlying software and Proprietary Content in the content and operation of Virgin ID.

Now, who owns all this awesome content? Well, it's a mix of Virgin Red Limited, Virgin Enterprises Limited, other Virgin companies, our users, suppliers, and licensors.

Here's the deal: Proprietary Content is there for your personal enjoyment. You can check it out, listen to it, watch it, read it, and appreciate it. But please, don't go copying, reproducing, publishing, distributing, or getting rid of it in any way.

Oh, and one more thing: The Virgin name, along with any other Virgin company names, trade marks, logos, or designs are not up for grabs, so please don't use or copy them in any way without our permission.

Links to Other Sites

We're all about making things convenient for you, and that includes providing handy links on the Website. You'll find links to other Virgin companies' websites, including Virgin Partner Websites. You can reach out to these Virgin companies through the "Companies" section on the Website. The Website also provides links to other third party websites, resources, ads and sponsorships.

It's important to know that when you click on these links, you'll be taken away from our Website. Since we don't have control over these other sites, we can't take responsibility for what you find there. That includes the content, advertisements, products, and services they offer. We also can't get involved in any issues or disputes you might encounter on those sites.

We wouldn't want you to experience any loss or damage while exploring those links and third-party sites, including the Virgin Partner Websites, but if you do, we won’t be liable. So, please be cautious and review the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy of any new site you visit. Our rules and policies won't apply there.

Oh, and just a heads up: We have the right to remove a link whenever we want. We want to keep things fresh and up to date so links may change or be removed every now and then.

Your Virgin ID

Creating a Virgin ID is easy, and there are a few ways you can get one – including when you create an account with a participating Virgin ID partner (a “Virgin Partner” for short), or when you log into an existing account with a Virgin Partner that has adopted Virgin ID. Whichever way your Virgin ID is created, these Terms of Use will apply to your use of your Virgin ID and form the contract between you and Virgin Red Limited in relation to that Virgin ID.

Now, let's talk about the benefits of having a Virgin ID. It's like having a key that unlocks access to all your memberships and accounts across the Virgin Partners through a single set of log-in details. Pretty neat, right? And here's the best part: You can even create new memberships and accounts with Virgin Partners you're not currently registered with (just follow their sign-up process and provide any additional details they need).

As the holder of a Virgin ID, you'll also enjoy a better and more tailored experience with our Virgin Partners through the sharing of data about you, your interests, and your experiences and engagement between our Virgin Partners.

Now, let's go over a few important details. To have a Virgin ID, you need to be a resident of the United Kingdom, the 50 United States, or D.C., and you must be 18 years or older. And remember, a Virgin ID is strictly for individuals like you and should not be used for any business or commercial purposes.

When you're signing up with a Virgin Partner, we can use your Virgin ID to make the account creation process smoother. You might need to provide additional info or accept some extra terms and conditions, but we'll guide you along the way.

Oh, and don't forget to keep us in the loop if there are any changes to your personal or Virgin ID details. We like to stay up to date!

Now, we might make some changes to Virgin ID, its functions, and services from time to time. But no worries, we'll always keep you in the loop and notify you about any important changes that may affect the services available to you.

To enable the single log-in and account creation services with Virgin ID, we'll need to share certain profile information about you with our Virgin Partners. It's all about making things seamless for you!

We also collect and share information about how you interact with our Virgin Partners. This is so we can provide you with a better, more personalised Virgin experience. Rest assured - we will only share personal data with Virgin Partners you have chosen to interact with. You can opt-out of sharing your data at any time by changing the settings in your account space.

For a more detailed explanation of how we handle your information in connection with your Virgin ID, please check out our Virgin Red Limited Privacy Policy. We believe in transparency, so we've got all the juicy details there.

One other thing - if you give us your consent, we'll send you information about all things Virgin, including updates, promotions, and offers from across the Virgin group. Get ready for some exclusive treats!

Now, it's super important to keep your Virgin ID details and Virgin Partner login credentials safe and sound. Don't share them with anyone else, okay? If you suspect any funny business or unauthorised access to your Virgin ID, let us know right away using the details set out under the heading “Finally – if in doubt, talk to us” below.

We have the right to restrict or disable your access to your Virgin ID if, in our reasonable opinion, you've misbehaved or violated these Terms of Use. We're all about creating a safe and respectful environment for everyone.

Sometimes, for operational reasons, we might also need to suspend, restrict, or withdraw access to some or all of your Virgin ID. Don't worry, we'll do our best to give you a heads up if that happens.

Now, we can't promise that Virgin ID will always be available or running like clockwork and we won’t be held responsible for any loss, damages, or inconveniences that results from any hiccups, operational issues or unavailability.

Oh, and when it comes to our fantastic Virgin Partners and their services, we're not on the hook for any unavailability, service failure, breach or performance related issues you may encounter with their services. If something goes awry, reach out to the specific Virgin Partner involved.

Finally, we have the option to pass the torch and transfer our rights and responsibilities under this section to someone else, like another Virgin company. If that ever happens, we'll let you know in writing and make sure it doesn't mess with your rights under this section.

If you ever decide it's time to part ways with your Virgin ID, you can choose to close it down. Just give us a shout at membersupport@virgin.com , and we'll take care of the rest. But keep in mind, waving goodbye to your Virgin ID might mean you won't be able to access your membership or accounts with other Virgin Partners that are linked to it. Just so you know!

Pop Up Alert!

You might encounter pop-ups while browsing our Website. We use pop-ups for various purposes like competition entry forms, subscribing to newsletters, and feedback questionnaires that help us improve our service to you. Our pop-ups will be clearly labelled with "Virgin.com" so you can easily spot them.

Sometimes, you might also see pop-up boxes from other Virgin companies. Just look out for a heading with the relevant Virgin company's name, and you'll know it's from them.

There might be pop-up ads from third parties too. These can show up because of software on your computer, whether you knowingly installed it or not. Unfortunately, we can't control these pop-ups since they're not from us.

Remember, we don't endorse any websites or products that appear in pop-ups that don’t come from us. If you want to learn more, check out our cookie policy .

Accessibility

If you're facing any issues using the Website with specific web browsers or other software, or if you have any suggestions to make our Website more accessible, we'd love to hear from you. Just reach out to us using the details provided under the "Finally – if in doubt, talk to us" section below.

Your valuable suggestions will help us improve our service and ensure a better experience for you. So, don't hesitate to get in touch.

Website information and downtime

Every now and then, the Website might be temporarily unavailable for maintenance or updates. We're really sorry if this causes any inconvenience, but please bear with us. Unfortunately, we can't be held responsible for any loss or inconvenience caused by the Website being temporarily down.

We strive to provide you with accurate and helpful information. However, since the Website is an open platform, there might be content that's not created by us, like Third Party Content. So, it's important to know that some information on the Website could be outdated, incomplete, or even contain a few errors. Just to be on the safe side, it's a good idea to double-check any information you get from the Website before taking any action based on it.

And one more thing: We may make changes to the Website, its features, and services from time to time. We're always working on improving things for you!

Our responsibility to you

Our goal is to provide you with a fast, reliable, and secure service while protecting your personal information. However, it's important to understand that there are some limitations to what we can take responsibility for.

Firstly, we can't be held accountable for any security breaches that may occur on the Website or with your Virgin ID. We'll do our best to keep everything safe, but sometimes things can happen beyond our control.

Secondly, we're not responsible for any damage, loss, or corruption of your data, information, or materials. We recommend you take precautions to protect your important files.

Thirdly, viruses or other nasty stuff that might infect your computer equipment or property are not our doing. We can't control what's out there in the wild, but we hope you have a good antivirus program to keep your devices safe.

Lastly, if any hackers decide to breach the Website or your Virgin ID, we can't be held responsible for their actions. We'll do everything we can to prevent it, but these things can be protect against entirely.

Now, let's talk about liability. If we happen to breach these Terms of Use, we'll only be responsible for losses that could have reasonably been foreseen at the time we entered into these Terms. In other words, if it's something both you and we could have anticipated, we'll take responsibility.

To the extent allowed by applicable laws, we won't be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, consequential, or economic losses you may experience while using the Website or any other site. That goes for us at Virgin Red Limited, Virgin Enterprises Limited, and all the other Virgin companies, and their and our employees, officers, directors, representatives and agents.

Compensation if things go wrong

Legal matters can be a bit serious, but we'll do our best to break it down for you. If someone tries to sue us or another Virgin company for something that has happened in connection with your use of the Website, your Virgin or your behaviour, it’s only fair that you have our back and protect us.

Here's the deal: You agree to accept responsibility and compensate us (Virgin Red Limited), Virgin Enterprises Limited, and all the other Virgin companies, their subsidiaries and holding companies, and everyone involved like officers, directors, shareholders, employees, representatives, and agents if any losses, costs, claims, damages, or demands pop up in connection with: (i) how you use the Website, (ii) how you use your Virgin ID, (iii) how you interact with us, other Virgin companies, our representatives, or other users, (iv) any breach of the law, (v) any breach of these Terms of Use, and (vi) any breach of someone else's rights.

Now, we don't want any of that to happen, but it's important to be clear on these things upfront.

Law and Jurisdiction

HEADS UP U.S. USERS! THE BELOW TERMS REQUIRE YOU TO CONSENT TO BINDING INDIVIDUAL ARBITRATION AND LIMIT YOUR RIGHT TO BRING A LAWSUIT OR CLASS ACTION.

We hope we stay friends forever, but if we do ever have a dispute, we want to make sure we're all on the same page. So, here's the deal:

These Terms of Use and any disputes relating to them are governed by English law. We have the right to bring proceedings in the English courts or any other location, whichever we think is appropriate.

Now, as a user, the laws of your own location may also apply to your online dealings with us through the Website or your Virgin ID. You might have additional legal rights and responsibilities under your local laws. We always recommend seeking local legal advice if you’re unsure of your rights, but don't hesitate to reach out to us if you have any concerns. We're here to help find a resolution.

FOR OUR FRIENDS IN THE U.S., LISTEN UP. YOU AGREE THAT ANY DISPUTES, CLAIMS, CONTROVERSIES, OR MATTERS RELATED TO THESE TERMS (OR ANY BREACHES) WILL BE SETTLED EXCLUSIVELY THROUGH BINDING ARBITRATION. THIS MEANS THEY’LL BE HANDLED BY THE AMERICAN ARBITRATION ASSOCIATION, FOLLOWING THEIR CONSUMER ARBITRATION RULES ““AAA RULES”). THE ARBITRATION WILL TAKE PLACE IN NEW YORK IN ENGLISH, WITH A SINGLE NEUTRAL ARBITRATOR APPOINTED UNDER THE AAA RULES. JUDGMENT ON THE AWARD DETERMINED BY THE ARBITRATOR CAN BE ENTERED IN ANY COURT WITH JURISDICTION.

ALL ARBITRATIONS WILL BE DONE ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS, NOT AS A MULTIPLE PLAINTIFF OR CLASS ACTION. EACH CASE WILL BE LOOKED AT SEPARATELY. WE WON'T COMBINE YOUR CASE WITH OTHERS INVOLVING DIFFERENT PEOPLE OR ENTITIES.

THIS ARBITRATION PROVISION, AS IT APPLIES TO OUR U.S. USERS, IS GOVERNED BY THE FEDERAL ARBITRATION ACT. ALL THE OTHER SECTIONS ARE INTERPRETED UNDER ENGLISH LAW.

Remember, we're here to help and ensure a smooth journey for everyone so please do get in touch so we can try to resolve any issues.

Other terms — a final word from our lawyers

These Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy cover everything you need to know about using the Website and your Virgin ID and form the whole agreement between you and us, taking precedence over all other agreements between us when it comes to the Website and your Virgin ID.

If any part of these Terms of Use becomes illegal, invalid, or unenforceable, don't worry. It won't mess up the rest of the agreement. The other provisions and parts will continue to apply.

And heads up - just because we don't immediately enforce a right or remedy doesn't mean we're giving it up – we can still enforce it in future. And any waivers we, Virgin Enterprises Limited or any other Virgin company gives, if we do so, have to be in writing and signed by an authorised representative. We take this stuff seriously.

Remember, these Terms of Use don't limit our legal powers. We can still exercise the legal or equitable rights and remedies we are entitled to.

Finally — if in doubt, talk to us

If you ever find yourself with any questions about the Website, Virgin ID or these Terms of Use, we're all ears and ready to chat. Just drop us a line. You can send us a good old-fashioned letter to The Webmaster, Virgin Red Limited, 66 Porchester Road, London, W2 6ET, UK. Or, if you prefer the speedy route, ping us an email at membersupport@virgin.com .

If you have any questions, comments, or complaints about the websites of other Virgin companies or the products and services they offer, go straight to the source and get in touch with them directly. To make it super easy for you, you can contact them through the "Companies" section of our Website.

So, that’s it. We hope you enjoy using the Virgin.com website and your Virgin ID!