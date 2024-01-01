Report an online scam
We're concerned by the number of criminals impersonating Richard Branson, Virgin's senior management team and Virgin Group companies. Followers who post on Richard’s social media feeds have been targeted in private channels by people with fake accounts.
Our team are doing all they can to report scammers and get fake accounts taken down. But sadly, the scams are not going to disappear overnight. Reporting suspicious content helps us to tackle online scams and make the internet safer for all.
If you’ve noticed something suspicious online relating to the Virgin brand or Richard Branson, please report it below.
Be sure to include the following information:
- Your name and contact details
- Details of how were you contacted e.g. email, text message, social media or other
- Some background information about what happened. Describe the scam and provide any information known to you about the scammer, including their email address, social media account, website etc
- Any screenshots, email text or links for evidence