Menu
Companies

Virgin Plus

Visit Virgin PlusOpen in new tabVisit Virgin Plus careersOpen in new tabVisit Virgin Plus offersOpen in new tab
Virgin Plus
It's better to be a Member

Virgin Plus is Mobile, plus Internet, plus TV, plus so much more. They’ve got it all with value-packed mobile plans to affordable, unlimited Internet, to live and on-demand TV, all at sweet prices. 

Virgin Plus helps Members talk more, stream more, play more, and ultimately live more. For residents in Ontario and Quebec, Virgin Plus offers an easy way to get all their services – mobility, home Internet and TV – with one provider. Virgin Plus Members across the country enjoy all that plus more.

There’s some pretty sweet Member Benefits - everyday deals on the hottest brands in food, fashion and travel, and chances to win VIP money-can’t-buy experiences. Plus, awesome customer service and an award-winning app.

It’s in the Virgin Plus DNA to push things, to give Members an experience that goes way beyond the mobile phone in their hand or their internet at home. In fact, Virgin Plus works hard to make sure Members skip past the velvet ropes of the world, so they always feel like rock stars. Members get hooked up with exclusive VIP access to concerts and events.

Additionally, through the Virgin Plus with Purpose platform and its RE*Generation program, Virgin Plus Members can support underserved young, diverse adults in building meaningful and sustainable tech careers.

Find out more at Virgin Plus.

Latest Virgin Plus stories

Virgin Voyages
Virgin companies
Black Friday deals from Virgin
23 November 2023
Virgin companies
Virgin Plus and Friends of Ruby: A Night of Laughter and Celebration with JVN
25 October 2023
Virgin Plus
Virgin companies
Virgin Plus Members stay connected on the move – now including Toronto subway
9 October 2023
Virgin Plus
Virgin companies
Virgin Plus is the obvious choice for Canadians (obviously)
25 July 2023
Virgin Atlantic
Virgin companies
Virgin Atlantic transports humanitarian aid to help Ukraine
17 March 2022
Virgin Plus - Virgin Mobile just got plus'd
Virgin companies
Virgin Mobile Canada is now Virgin Plus
19 July 2021

Related Virgin Companies

Virgin Mobile Chile

Virgin Mobile Colombia

Virgin Mobile Poland

Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia

Virgin Mobile UAE

Virgin telco

Virgin Media O2

Virgin Media Ireland

See all Virgin Companies