Virgin Plus is the obvious choice for Canadians (obviously)

Virgin has long had a reputation for being disruptive and now Virgin Plus is demonstrating to Canadians why it’s the obvious choice for mobile, internet and TV services. With a fresh new look and more affordable service offerings, Virgin Plus is ready to welcome new Members from coast to coast.

Virgin Plus is introducing unlimited nationwide plans, and 5G network capabilities for Members across Canada, joining the already-stacked lineup of affordable Virgin Plus service offerings such as high speed internet and app-based TV service for Members in Ontario and Quebec. Members across the country can now get unlimited nationwide rate plans and access to 5G at an affordable price with no zones.

Since its launch in 2010, Virgin Plus has been rewarding Members with Member Benefits – deals on food, fashion, entertainment and travel. And with new partners being added all the time, Members are getting the best value for their money on everyday purchases. Plus, ever Monday Members get bonus deals from partners such as The Source, Walmart and Uber.

“With prices increasing on almost everything, we’re all looking for affordable options, especially when it comes to the things we can’t live without like our phones and internet,” Clair Gillies, head of marketing at Virgin Plus, said. “Virgin Plus understood the assignment and is delivering (obviously) – we’re introducing more affordable service offerings that fit everyone’s needs and budget. With new unlimited nationwide rate plans and new 5G network access, on a leading network that is both larger and faster than Freedom Mobile and Fido, we’re demonstrating exactly why we are the obvious choice.”

Virgin Plus has an awesome new brand campaign kicking off too, with a fresh new look and featuring the latest offers. Plus, it’s featured in five different languages – English, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Hinglish – and includes a host of celebrity spokespeople – Andre Braugher, Antoine Vézina and Patrick Chen aka ‘Tarzan’. Check out the new ad spots on YouTube.

Devorah Lithwick, head of brand at Virgin Plus, said: “Virgin Plus has awesome plans, products and benefits that are affordable for everyone looking for quality service at a great price, whether young or old, single or part of a family, born in Canada or newcomers calling Canada home. Our new nationwide brand campaign speaks to everyone and positions Virgin Plus as the obvious choice. With a fresh new look, we’re evolving with our Members and looking to attract new ones.”

Visit Virgin Plus to learn more, including details of the new unlimited nationwide plan and Member Benefits.