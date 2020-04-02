The Virgin Group is a global, growth investor founded by Richard Branson.

The Virgin Group's investment portfolio is diversified across multiple asset classes and geographies with majority and minority investments in listed companies, private companies, venture capital and real estate in both Virgin branded and non-branded companies.

The Virgin Group is made up of Virgin Group Holdings Limited (VGHL) and its subsidiaries, and certain assets owned directly by VGHL’s sole shareholder, Richard Branson.

The Virgin branded businesses span multiple sectors: Travel & Leisure, Health & Wellness, Music & Entertainment, Telecoms & Media, Financial Services and Space. The strength, diversification and maturity of the portfolio enables the Virgin Group to realise certain holdings, reinvesting profits and proceeds from sales to support, develop and grow new and existing businesses.

The principal activities of the Virgin Group are i) investment management and ii) brand licensing. Both of these activities are undertaken for the entire Virgin Group by Virgin Management.

We define success not only by building successful, profitable businesses as global employers but also by the long-term value we create for people and the planet. Avoiding the impacts of climate change is therefore a key priority for the Virgin branded businesses and we believe that all Virgin branded companies should achieve net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.