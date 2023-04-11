Virgin Unite is the independent entrepreneurial foundation of the Virgin Group and the Branson family.
Challenging the unacceptable
Virgin Unite is the independent non-profit foundation of the Virgin Group - uniting people and entrepreneurial ideas to create opportunities for a better world.
18 years of Virgin Unite
Who we work with
RMI – transforming global energy use to create a clean, prosperous and secure low-carbon future
The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship Caribbean – helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses and build a thriving economy
100% Human at Work – catalysing a new future of work to serve humanity and the planet
The Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator – building the world's first climate-smart zone
The Elders – working together for peace and human rights
The B Team – creating new norms of corporate leadership grounded in sustainability, equality and accountability
The NewNow – standing alongside passionate rising leaders tackling the world’s toughest challenges
Unite BVI – working towards a thriving future for the British Virgin Islands
The Eve Branson Foundation – providing opportunities to young people in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco
Virgin Unite has always been a different kind of non-profit, committed to bringing together people and entrepreneurial ideas to create positive change for a better world.
Richard Branson