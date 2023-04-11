Menu
Challenging the unacceptable

Virgin Unite is the independent non-profit foundation of the Virgin Group - uniting people and entrepreneurial ideas to create opportunities for a better world.

18 years of Virgin Unite

Richard Branson celebrates the last 15 years at Virgin Unite

Who we work with

RMI logo
RMI – transforming global energy use to create a clean, prosperous and secure low-carbon future
Richard Branson with employees at The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship Caribbean
The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship Caribbean – helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses and build a thriving economy
Virgin Unite's CEO, Jean Oelwang speaking at a 100% Human conference
100% Human at Work – catalysing a new future of work to serve humanity and the planet
Richard Branson speaking at the Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator
The Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator – building the world's first climate-smart zone
Richard Branson marching in a crowd at an Elders event
The Elders  –  working together for peace and human rights
Richard Branson with a megaphone at an environmental protest
The B Team – creating new norms of corporate leadership grounded in sustainability, equality and accountability
Faces of young NewNow leaders
The NewNow – standing alongside passionate rising leaders tackling the world’s toughest challenges
Trawler with giant model of an octopus
Unite BVI – working towards a thriving future for the British Virgin Islands
Eve Branson talking to a woman
The Eve Branson Foundation – providing opportunities to young people in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco
Virgin Unite has always been a different kind of non-profit, committed to bringing together people and entrepreneurial ideas to create positive change for a better world.

Richard Branson

See what we're up to

Tevin Kittoe
Virgin Unite
Virgin Unite
Founders Unite: Meet 1,000 Voices – showcasing Black British changemakers
11 April 2023
The B Team Australasia
Virgin Unite
Helping organisations transform their approach to mental wellbeing at work
6 April 2023
Virgin Unite
Virgin Unite
Virgin Unite announces finalists for Founders Unite Award
3 April 2023

