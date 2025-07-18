Bridging the gap

The world of work is changing at a faster pace than we have ever known. And if we don’t act with urgency, we risk leaving too many people behind.

Australia is staring down a growing skills gap, and it’s not just an economic issue, it’s a human one. The way we educate, hire and recognise talent hasn’t kept up with the times. It’s time for a rethink.

At 100% Human at Work, we believe in building a future that puts people at the heart, where human potential isn’t boxed in by outdated systems, but recognised and unleashed. That’s why we’ve co-created something bold: a Social Innovation Pilot led by industry, powered by purpose, and designed to unlock opportunity.

100% Human at Work

Our ambition? To reshape how we define and recognise human capabilities, ensuring no one is left behind as work changes and that employers are equipped to lead through uncertainty.

Our mission? To completely rethink how we value, measure, and hire for the capabilities that matter most, not just credentials on a CV, but the real stuff: communication, adaptability, creativity, problem solving, critical thinking. The very skills that make us human. This is not theory. This is action.

Here’s what we’re doing: Together, we’re bringing a small group of 'first mover' employers to the table. They’ll map their in-demand roles against this new framework and hire people into real jobs based on their capabilities and potential. These aren’t hypothetical hires. These are real lives changed.

100% Human at Work

Our first movers will work together inside our 100% Human Skills Innovation Cluster, where they’ll test, learn and share what works (and what doesn’t). Because if we want to build a fairer, more human future of work, we need to do it together. If we want to scale new solutions we need a collective voice. No egos. No silos. Just businesses, rolling up their sleeves, getting stuck in, and sharing the ride.

What we aim to prove:

That a capability-based framework can unlock potential where it’s been overlooked. That hiring differently works - for people and for business. That by proving the model we can build momentum to scale this nationally and beyond.

This isn’t just about recruitment, it’s about rewriting the rules. It’s about giving everyone a fair shot, building a shared language that values what people can do, not just where they’ve come from.

We’re not alone in this. We’re walking alongside a group of forward thinking employers who understand that the world of work has already changed. The future will belong to those who embrace that and who have the guts to lead from the front. So if you're reading this and thinking “this sounds like something we should be part of”, you’re right. Come join us. The more we share, the more we learn. The more we collaborate, the faster we move. And the more human we make work, the better it will be for all of us.

Let’s build a future that’s not just smarter but kinder, braver and 100% human.