100% Human at Work | Rewriting the rules of the boardroom

It's no secret that the expectations placed on business leaders have grown exponentially. In a world of constant change and disruption resulting in a fall in trust and accountability, the old ways of governance are showing their limitations.

Organisations that fail to rethink and modernise their approach to board governance risk falling behind, not just in financial terms, but in relevance, resilience, and societal impact.

The next chapter in business depends on fresh thinking and collective insight. Today’s boardroom must oversee not just financial health, but a broader set of metrics that reflect the organisation’s overall health.

So, where do boards start this transformation? The 100% Human at Work initiative has recently produced a paper that takes a deep dive into just this issue, including reflections and insights from global leaders. In the paper they have identified six levers that can help lead meaningful change:

Shift the Power : Ensure diversity in influence by sharing decision-making authority more widely within boards.

Change the Culture : Move away from passive report reviews and encourage open, trustful dialogue that embraces humility and transparency.

Measure What Matters : Incorporate people-focused metrics as a fundamental part of board reporting to drive real accountability.

Redesign Incentives : Align leadership rewards with long-term, human-centred outcomes as well as financial performance.

Increase Proximity : Foster direct connections between boards, employees, customers, and other stakeholders for better-informed decisions.

Create Safe Spaces: Build board environments where challenging the status quo and sharing different perspectives are welcomed and valued.

You can download the paper here.

This journey towards more human-centred governance will require commitment, curiosity, and collaboration at every level. If you’re passionate about shaping a better future for business, we’d love to hear from you.

Get in touch with the 100% Human at Work team and join us in rewriting the rules of the boardroom.