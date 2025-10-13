The business case for rehabilitation: Lessons from San Quentin

At Virgin Unite, we believe in the power of business and community coming together to challenge unjust systems and reimagine what’s possible.

In keeping with this belief, we recently joined our partners at The Last Mile (TLM) and Business Leaders Against the Death Penalty for a powerful day of dialogue and learning about justice reform, second chances, and ending the death penalty.

Beginning with a visit to San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, and continuing onto an evening reception, the gathering brought together business leaders, policymakers, and justice advocates to explore the transformative impact of rehabilitation and education programmes, and to shine a light on California’s bold steps towards a more humane and effective justice system.

Virgin Unite

San Quentin Rehabilitation Center is California’s oldest and most well-known prison, and the flagship site for Governor Newsom’s “California Model”. There, attendees saw how far the state’s efforts to transform incarceration through education and rehabilitation have come, and what it has meant for those both inside and outside prison walls.

As Chris Redlitz, Co-Founder of The Last Mile and member of the Governor’s San Quentin Transformation Advisory Council, explained:

“Our graduates have proven time and again that with opportunity and support, justice-impacted individuals can thrive. The success of the California Model shows that rehabilitation is both humane and smart.”

Founded in 2010 at San Quentin, TLM equips justice-impacted individuals with technology skills such as web development, software engineering, and audio/video production. With a recidivism rate under 5% – compared to more than 60% nationally – and more than 1,500 alumni, TLM has become a best-in-class example of how rehabilitation creates safer communities and brighter futures. Three-quarters of TLM graduates secure employment after release, making the programme a cornerstone of California’s reform vision.

Attendees heard about the urgent need to end California’s costly and ineffective death penalty system. Maintaining the system costs taxpayers an estimated $150 million annually, with future death sentence appeals projected to total $600 million in legal fees. By contrast, many of the highest-impact rehabilitation programmes rely on private donations and volunteers. Redirecting those funds into proven solutions like TLM, as well as into victim services, could transform outcomes for individuals and communities alike.

Virgin Unite

As Michael Mendoza of LatinoJustice put it:

“We have the data and stories of rehabilitative programmes on our side.”

The reception event that followed widened the lens and explored the broader criminal justice reform landscape, both the challenges that remain and the opportunities for progress across political lines. The panel included Kevin McCrackin (Executive Director, The Last Mile), Michael Mendoza (National Criminal Justice Director, LatinoJustice PRLDEF), Ken Hartman (Executive Director, Transformative Programming Works), and Maha Jweied (Business Leaders Against the Death Penalty). Discussions focused on expanding educational tracks, fair-chance hiring, entrepreneurship, certification pathways, and community healing. As Josh Wiese, Virgin Unite's Criminal Justice Reform Consultant, said:

“Smart criminal justice reforms aren’t about politics – they’re about our shared values of fairness, safety, and opportunity. California has the chance to lead by example by doing more of what works, like investing in rehabilitation, and eliminating what doesn’t, like capital punishment.”

The day showcased the impact and success of The Last Mile’s graduates, the commitment of business and justice leaders, and the growing momentum behind a future where rehabilitation takes precedence over punishment.