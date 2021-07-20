Our Investments

Menu
Alongside the management of the portfolio of existing Investee Businesses and Licensees, Virgin Management advises on new investments on behalf of the Virgin Group and Branson family in key sectors. These include:

Real estate

The Virgin Group’s global portfolio of real estate operates under the Virgin Hotels and Virgin Limited Edition brands.

Space

The Virgin Group has been an investor in the space sector for more than a decade. Its principal investment is Virgin Galactic – the world’s first and only publicly listed spaceflight company.

Clean energy 

The Virgin Group invests in renewable projects with high growth potential underpinned by established technologies, which can drive positive change. One example is BMR Energy, which has clean energy projects across the Caribbean and Latin America.

Philanthropy 

Alongside commercial activities, the Virgin Group is committed to philanthropy through its support for Virgin Unite - the entrepreneurial foundation of the Virgin Group and the Branson family, and Virgin StartUp, a not for profit organisation that delivers government-backed loans, mentoring and other support to entrepreneurs in the UK.

Venture capital

Our VC portfolio backs ambitious entrepreneurs building purposeful, transformational companies. We like the scale advantages of software and internet businesses but our portfolio spans myriad industries from digital health to fintech, IoT to digital media, online education, renewables and mobility.

23andMe

Genetic sequencing

USA

3DR

Drone platform (acquired by Kittyhawk)

USA

Agilyx

Advanced recycling systems

USA

Airly

Air Quality Sensors

USA

Auticon

Autistic employment consultancy

UK

Beryl

Provider of micromobility schemes

UK

Big Picture Medical

Cloud platform for the democratisation of specialist medical services

UK

BitPay

Blockchain payments technology

USA

Blockchain

Crypto wallet and exchange

USA

Capsule

Digital pharmacy platform

USA

Carv

Wearable tech focused on digital sports instruction

UK

Change.org

Online platform for change

USA

Codecademy

Online coding platform (acquired by SkillSoft)

USA

CreativeLive

Video-based creatives platform (acquired by Fiverr)

USA

Denzel's

Sustainable dog snacks

UK

Doctor on Demand

Virtual care platform (acquired by Grand Rounds)

USA

Flagstone

Cash deposit platform

UK

FreshCheck

Colour changing hygiene verification system

UK

Fundamental VR

VR medical education platform

UK

Generate

Renewable infrastructure platform

USA

Humin

Contextual contacts (acquired by Tinder)

USA

Indiegogo

Crowdfunding platform

USA

LifeQ

Advanced health wearable

USA

Lightyear

Commission-free trading platform

UK

Loansnap

Online mortgage platform

USA

M-Kopa

Connected asset financing platform

Africa

mOm Incubators

Affordable, compact, and lightweight infant incubator

UK

Nfinita

NFTs for social good (rebranded to Metagood)

USA

NGM

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company

USA

Oova

At-home hormone test

USA

Oxwash

Simple, sustainable laundry service

UK

Papaya

Platform to source, run, and manage light electric vehicles

UK

Pinterest

Digital media discovery platform

USA

Printify

Custom printing platform

Latvia

Rescale

High performance cloud computing

USA

Ring

Connected doorbell (acquired by Amazon)

USA

ROLI

Educational musical instruments and smart keyboards (rebranded as LUMI)

UK

Sesame Care

Direct pay healthcare marketplace

USA

Sine Wave Entertainment

Creative design, content and software development for immersive virtual environments

UK

Slack

Enterprise productivity software

USA

SoFar

Live music and online gig platform

UK

Solazyme

Microalgae platform (rebranded to TerraVia, then acquired by Corbion)

USA

Soveren

Data privacy and automation software

UK

Speechify

Text-to-speech app

USA

Square

Payments and financing platform (rebranded to Block)

USA

Tens Eyewear Ltd

Sunglasses / lens experience company

UK

The Maiyet Collective

Conscious luxury brand

UK

Tradesy

Fashion resale marketplace (acquired by Vestiaire Collective)

USA

Tumblr

Online publishing platform (acquired by Yahoo)

USA

Twitter

Social media platform

USA

Up Learn

Online education platform

UK

Upside Foods

Sustainable cultured meat

USA

Waterplan

SaaS platform helping companies achieve water sustainability goals

USA

Wayve

Autonomous vehicle platform

UK

Wise

Money transfer platform

USA

X + Why

Co-working spaces dedicated to purpose driven businesses

UK

Zero Acre Farms

Alternative cooking oils

USA

Zozi

Tour and activities software (acquired by Peek)

USA