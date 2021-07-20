Our Investments

Alongside the management of the portfolio of existing Investee Businesses and Licensees, Virgin Management advises on new investments on behalf of the Virgin Group and Branson family in key sectors. These include:

Real estate

The Virgin Group’s global portfolio of real estate operates under the Virgin Hotels and Virgin Limited Edition brands.

Space

The Virgin Group has been an investor in the space sector for more than a decade. Its principal investment is Virgin Galactic – the world’s first and only publicly listed spaceflight company.

Clean energy

The Virgin Group invests in renewable projects with high growth potential underpinned by established technologies, which can drive positive change. One example is BMR Energy, which has clean energy projects across the Caribbean and Latin America.

Philanthropy

Alongside commercial activities, the Virgin Group is committed to philanthropy through its support for Virgin Unite - the entrepreneurial foundation of the Virgin Group and the Branson family, and Virgin StartUp, a not for profit organisation that delivers government-backed loans, mentoring and other support to entrepreneurs in the UK.

Venture capital

Our VC portfolio backs ambitious entrepreneurs building purposeful, transformational companies. We like the scale advantages of software and internet businesses but our portfolio spans myriad industries from digital health to fintech, IoT to digital media, online education, renewables and mobility.