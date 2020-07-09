Holly Branson is the Chief Purpose and Vision Officer on the Virgin leadership team, Chair of Virgin Unite, and Founder and Trustee of Big Change.

After achieving medical and physiology degrees and realising her dream of working as a doctor, Holly joined the Virgin Group as a member of the leadership team in 2008. She dedicates her time to her passions: people, purpose, the environment and developing Virgin’s vision of a better future for all, based on: flourishing people, thriving communities, a healthy planet for all and radical collaboration.

In 2018, Holly published her first book, the international best-seller: WEconomy and is behind Virgin Management and Virgin StartUp signing up to the Better Business Act - an important campaign calling for a crucial change to Company Law that will ensure that all businesses in the UK, have a legal obligation to do the right thing for their people, the communities they serve and our wonderful planet.