Virgin Group news
Virgin Group
Virgin Group
Richard Branson joins firstminute capital investment fund
firstminute capital has announced the launch of its $100 million third early-stage venture fund, as the network-focused firm continues its mission to become the preeminent European seed franchise and back the next generation of European unicorns.
12 June 2023
This just in
Virgin Group
History made: UPSIDE Foods receives approval to sell cultivated meat in the US
3 July 2023
Virgin Group
Auticon and Unicus join forces to become the largest autistic-majority company in the world
14 June 2023