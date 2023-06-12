Virgin Group
Our Story
Timeline
Working at Virgin
Latest
Virgin Group
OverviewSenior TeamNews

Virgin Group news

firstminute capital
Virgin Group
Virgin Group
Richard Branson joins firstminute capital investment fund
firstminute capital has announced the launch of its $100 million third early-stage venture fund, as the network-focused firm continues its mission to become the preeminent European seed franchise and back the next generation of European unicorns. 
12 June 2023
Richard Barber
Virgin Group
Taking on a record-breaking paraglide
19 May 2023
Wayve
Virgin Group
Wayve teams up with Asda for self-driving grocery delivery trial
26 April 2023

This just in

Giant Ventures
Virgin Group
Virgin Group joins Giant Ventures’ new purpose-driven tech fund
31 January 2024
Virgin Voyages
Virgin Group
Virgin Voyages announces $550 million capital raise
7 September 2023
UPSIDE Foods
Virgin Group
History made: UPSIDE Foods receives approval to sell cultivated meat in the US
3 July 2023
Evan Lovell
Virgin Group
Remembering Chief Investment Officer, Evan Lovell
21 June 2023
auticon + Unicus
Virgin Group
Auticon and Unicus join forces to become the largest autistic-majority company in the world
14 June 2023
firstminute capital
Virgin Group
Richard Branson joins firstminute capital investment fund
12 June 2023