Virgin Group applies for Open Access rail paths

Virgin Group has started the process towards bringing Virgin back to the railways, applying to the Office of Rail and Road for four Open Access rail paths.

Josh Bayliss, CEO of the Virgin Group, says: “Virgin has submitted an application to the Office of Rail and Road for four Open Access rail paths. Whilst this application is just the first step towards bringing Virgin back to the rail network, we think Open Access is the way forward. Open Access increases consumer choice and competition both of which Virgin has always supported.

“Virgin is exceptionally proud of everything Virgin Trains and its wonderful onboard teams achieved in the UK. In the 20 years Virgin Trains operated on the West Coast, they reduced journey times considerably, tripled services on key routes and provided an exceptional customer experience while increasing passenger numbers from 8 million to 42 million per year. The team won many awards for service and was incredibly popular with the British public. We’re confident customers would welcome Virgin Trains back, providing them with much-needed choice and competition.”

Under this type of license, Virgin would not receive any state subsidies and assumes the risk of running a rail service itself. In contrast, a franchised operator holds a contract with the government to run the route.

The routes applied for – running in both directions – are as follows:

London Euston

Nuneaton

Stoke on Trent

Stockport

Manchester Piccadilly

Then either:

Manchester Victoria

Rochdale (end point)

Or:

Bolton

Horwich

Chorley

Preston (end point)

London Euston

Tamworth

Lichfield Trent Valley

Runcorn

Liverpool South Parkway

Liverpool Lime Street

London Euston

Coventry

Birmingham International

Birmingham New Street

London Euston

Golborne

Preston

Carlisle

Motherwell

Lockerbie

Glasgow Central.

