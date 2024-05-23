Virgin Group applies for Open Access rail paths
Virgin Group has started the process towards bringing Virgin back to the railways, applying to the Office of Rail and Road for four Open Access rail paths.
Josh Bayliss, CEO of the Virgin Group, says: “Virgin has submitted an application to the Office of Rail and Road for four Open Access rail paths. Whilst this application is just the first step towards bringing Virgin back to the rail network, we think Open Access is the way forward. Open Access increases consumer choice and competition both of which Virgin has always supported.
“Virgin is exceptionally proud of everything Virgin Trains and its wonderful onboard teams achieved in the UK. In the 20 years Virgin Trains operated on the West Coast, they reduced journey times considerably, tripled services on key routes and provided an exceptional customer experience while increasing passenger numbers from 8 million to 42 million per year. The team won many awards for service and was incredibly popular with the British public. We’re confident customers would welcome Virgin Trains back, providing them with much-needed choice and competition.”
Under this type of license, Virgin would not receive any state subsidies and assumes the risk of running a rail service itself. In contrast, a franchised operator holds a contract with the government to run the route.
The routes applied for – running in both directions – are as follows:
London Euston
Nuneaton
Stoke on Trent
Stockport
Manchester Piccadilly
Then either:
Manchester Victoria
Rochdale (end point)
Or:
Bolton
Horwich
Chorley
Preston (end point)
London Euston
Tamworth
Lichfield Trent Valley
Runcorn
Liverpool South Parkway
Liverpool Lime Street
London Euston
Coventry
Birmingham International
Birmingham New Street
London Euston
Golborne
Preston
Carlisle
Motherwell
Lockerbie
Glasgow Central.
