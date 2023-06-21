Remembering Chief Investment Officer, Evan Lovell

It is with deep sadness that we share that Virgin Management’s Chief Investment Officer Evan Lovell passed away at home with his family after fighting cancer.

Evan was an important part of the Virgin story and a visionary leader, instrumental in driving the brand forward in the US and shaping its investment strategies.

He joined the Virgin Group in 2012 as its first Chief Investment Officer, responsible for managing the Virgin Group’s investments globally and its portfolio in North America – working on the IPO and sale of Virgin America, the listing of Virgin Galactic, the development of Virgin Voyages and much more.

Evan came to Virgin Group as a seasoned private equity investor with more than 20 years of experience from across the industry. He was highly regarded by the CEOs he worked with, by our investment partners, and by his team and colleagues. His absence will be felt deeply by all who had the privilege of working with him.

Virgin Group CEO Josh Bayliss said: “I remember the time Evan and I spent together with great fondness and he will be dearly missed by us all. I’m so grateful for the invaluable contributions he made to our brand with his strategic, visionary leadership. I have so many memories of our adventures together, from walking up a mountain with him in Switzerland to riding the Virgin Active Cape Argus in South Africa. He was a dear friend to us all as well as a colleague. Our thoughts and support are with Evan’s wife Kristi and their three daughters.”