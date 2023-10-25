Virgin Plus and Friends of Ruby: A Night of Laughter and Celebration with JVN

In partnership with Just For Laughs (JFL) Toronto, Virgin Plus hosted Friends of Ruby (FoR) frontline team members to experience what it is like to be a Member at the JFL comedy festival. Virgin Plus celebrated the team at FoR, a non-profit organisation that provides mental health services, social services and housing to 2SLGBTQIA+ youth, with an unforgettable evening of laughter, camaraderie and special Member benefits.

Virgin Plus representatives kicked off the celebration at the FoR headquarters with dinner and swag bags for the team, setting the tone for an exciting evening ahead. The atmosphere of excitement continued as Virgin Plus surprised FoR employees with Member passes to a JFL show at the iconic Meridian Hall. The benefits continued as guests arrived in style on the Virgin Plus Circus Bus.

However, the true magic of the night came when FoR had the opportunity to meet Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, or JVN for short. Known for his charismatic presence and infectious energy, JVN shared a heartfelt moment with the FoR team and thanked them for their support of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

The evening culminated with JVN's show, "Fun and Slutty," a celebration of Queer joy, unfiltered comedy, and unapologetic self-expression. As JVN took the stage, the room erupted in laughter, and the FoR team found themselves dancing, laughing, and celebrating each other's presence. It was a night where barriers dissolved, and the 2SLGBTQIA+ community came together to revel in the beauty of their diversity, a testament to the power of community.

Virgin Plus strives to live up to their social impact goal of ‘Plus with Purpose.’ In collaboration with JFL Toronto, the team orchestrated an evening that transcended entertainment – it was a celebration of identity, acceptance, and love.

In a world that often needs a little more laughter and a lot more love, Virgin Plus, JFL Toronto, FoR, and JVN showed us that sometimes, a night of comedy can help remind us of the beauty of being our authentic selves.