Black Friday deals from Virgin

Virgin Voyages
Virgin Voyages
Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
23 November 2023

Black Friday is upon us and there are some cracking deals available across the Virgin Group.

Take a look at some of the savings you could enjoy…

Virgin Voyages

Chart your course into an exclusively adult experience with Virgin Voyages with 30% off select sailings through 2024 – plus up to $600 in free drinks for an extra sip of celebration. But be quick – this offer ends on 26 November.

Scarlet Lady in Miami
Virgin Voyages

What you get

  • 30% off select sailings through December 2024

  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on select sailings at least 7 nights long

  • $300 in premium drinks per cabin on select sailings up to 6 nights long

  • $125 in premium drinks per cabin on select sailings up to 3 nights long

Visit Virgin Voyages for the full details.

Virgin Hotels

Discover joy at Virgin Hotels this holiday season. With savings up to 30% available, plus the chance to win a free upgrade to Richard Branson’s Penthouse Suite, this is one gift you won’t be returning.

Virgin Hotels Dallas
Virgin Hotels Dallas | Virgin Hotels

Giving Tuesday

Give back with every stay made this #GivingTuesday. Virgin Hotels has committed to donating 5% of all revenues from direct bookings made on Tuesday, November 28th to Feeding America & Feeding Britain to benefit efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity - continuing our brand's unwavering commitment to change and support our communities for the better.

Visit Virgin Hotels to find out more and book now.

Virgin Atlantic

There are some mega savings to be made with Virgin Atlantic. Save up to £90 in Economy, up to £90 in Premium and up to £2,000 in Upper Class with the Virgin Atlantic Black Friday sale.

Return flights from London to New York start from just £350, and you could be enjoying a return trip to Orlando from Manchester for just £440.

Virgin Atlantic's new Airbus A330neo
Virgin Atlantic

Make your points go further

Plus, for Virgin Atlantic Flying Club members, there’s 33% off reward seats. Let your Virgin Points take you further with return flights from London Heathrow to the Bahamas for as little as 13,400 Virgin Points (plus taxes, fees and charges).

Visit Virgin Atlantic to find out more.

Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia has dropped more than half a million sale fares across its entire network to international destinations such as Tokyo, Bali, Fiji and Queenstown – as well as domestic hotspots including Melbourne, Gold Coast, Hamilton Island, Sydney and Cairns.

Travellers can nab the great value fares for travel between 10 January 2024 and 20 June 2024 until midnight AEST on 28 November (unless they sell out before then!).

Visit Virgin Australia to grab the sale fares before they disappear.

Virgin Australia 737-8 ready for delivery in Seattle
Virgin Australia

Offers for Velocity Frequent Flyer members

Velocity Frequent Flyer has released discount gift cards and dropped bonus Point offers on the Velocity e-store ahead of Christmas.

Plus Velocity mebers can make Christmas cashless this year, by using their Velocity Points on thousands of deals at myer.com.au.

Highlights include: 

  • Dyson Supersonic for 96,896 Velocity Points

  • Dyson Airwrap for 135,732 Velocity Points

  • Monsac DuraGlide Plus for 33,885 Velocity Points

  • UE Boom 3 Portable Speaker for 28,933 Velocity Points

  • Bose QuiteComfort Headphones for 90,772 Velocity Points

  • Maxwell & Williams Madison 42-piece Cutlery Set for 15,525 Velocity Points

Visit Velocity Frequent Flyer for more.

Virgin Plus

It goes without saying that Virgin Plus has incedible deals on data plans, phones and more at its Brilliant Black Friday Event. But we’ll say it anyway.

Virgin Plus
Virgin Plus

You could nab 40GB of 4G data for $34 a month when you bring your own phone, get a phone from just $1 a month, or even pick up the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $5 a month.

Don’t miss out, visit Virgin Plus to check out even more incredible offers.

