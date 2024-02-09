Virgin Atlantic first took to the skies in 1984 to shake things up. Taking off from London Gatwick, it brought a sparkle of red, a touch of wit and a passion for flying to the grey world of airlines. We fell in love with creating the best experience in the skies for our customers (no matter whether they're in Economy, Premium or Upper Class), and they fell in love with us right back.

Since then we’ve become Britain’s second-largest carrier, with non-stop transatlantic routes from London Heathrow including New York, Orlando, the Caribbean, Delhi and Johannesburg. And thanks to our hugely successful joint venture with Delta, Air France and KLM, we can seamlessly connect our customers to over 350 cities across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

Today, we want to empower everyone to take on the world. The customers we proudly fly and our people who go the extra mile. As we embark on a brand spanking new era of travel, it gives us more opportunities to do things differently and lead the way with fresh ideas. This means becoming more sustainable for our planet and our destinations, and working hard to make travel open to everyone, no matter who you are, who you love or where you go. And of course never, ever, forgetting the small stuff - like the clink of champagne glasses on a special occasion or a cheeky cream tea at 30,000 feet.

Together with Virgin Atlantic Holidays, our vision is to be the world’s most loved travel company. Our journey to this destination starts with creating exciting alternatives to the norm, and bringing them to life with originality, colour and flair. We’re also passionate about using our business as a force for good through our communities, our people and our partners. Find out more about Change is in the Air – our carbon reduction programme and Passport to Change – empowering the next generation to reach their potential.