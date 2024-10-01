Virgin sweeps 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Awards

Virgin is marking major successes within the travel and tourism sector, with numerous rankings in the 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards.

Virgin Voyages continues to ride the wave of success

For the second year running, Virgin Voyages has been named #1 cruise in the large ship category , reaffirming its place as the premier choice for luxury cruising. Offering adults-only voyages with an emphasis on unique destinations, world-class dining, and entertainment.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Hotels enter the city lists

Virgin Hotels also made the renowned list, with five properties securing spots in various categories. Topping the rankings was Virgin Hotels New Orleans being named the #1 Best Hotel in New Orleans.

Other hotels making their mark include:

Virgin Hotels Nashville , ranked #6 Best Hotel in Nashville, capturing the heart of Music City with its lively energy and exceptional service.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas , ranked #10 Best Hotel in Las Vegas, standing out in a city known for luxury and entertainment.

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh , at #11 Best Hotel in the United Kingdom, offering a contemporary touch to the historic Scottish capital.

Virgin Hotels New York , landing at #12 Best Hotel in NYC, bringing modern design and service to the Big Apple.

Virgin Hotels

Virgin Limited Edition: Luxurious escapes recognised

Virgin Limited Edition properties were also praised in various categories, with Kasbah Tamadot in Morocco ranking #5 Best Hotel in North Africa, a perfect gateway to the beauty of the Atlas Mountains.

Heading down south, Ulusaba Private Game Reserve was named #14 Best Resort in South Africa while Mont Rochelle earned #6 Best Hotel in South Africa. Showcasing only the best in game viewing and wine tasting.

Kenya also saw recognition with Finch Hattons Safari Camp landing at #10 Best Resort in Central & East Africa and Mahali Mzuri securing #13, both offering unforgettable African safaris.

Virgin Limited Edition

Virgin Atlantic earning their wings

Virgin Atlantic ranked #7 Best Airline in the World, proving itself as a prime choice for travelers looking to fly in style.

Virgin Atlantic’s recent announcement in changes to their Flying Club also has travelers buzzing. Starting from 30th October 2024, travelers will enjoy new ways of spending Virgin Points with the ability to use them for any seat on board, making it easier than ever to book your next adventure. With limitless choice and flexibility, all that remains is deciding where to land next.

Virgin Atlantic has also recently made immense strides towards their commitment to inclusive travel, ensuring everyone feels empowered, represented, and supported at every step of their journey.

These achievements wouldn’t be possible without the love and support of guests, sailors and travelers alike, but also the incredible work of crew members and employees who have been instrumental in making the Virgin experience one to remember.

The 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards solidify Virgin’s reputation as a leader in travel. With exciting innovations and luxurious offerings, the future is bright for travelers choosing the Virgin brand for their next adventure.