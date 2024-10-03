Virgin Atlantic becomes first UK airline with British Sign Language trained cabin crew

Virgin Atlantic has partnered with deaf Gladiators star, Jodie Ounsley, and deaf twin content creators, Hermon and Heroda Berhane, to test and feedback on their experience of the improvements in accessibility for deaf and hard-of-hearing customers on board. Feedback will be shared with Virgin Atlantic’s new Accessibility Advisory Board. This work is just one part of the airline’s commitment to creating a more inclusive travel experience for all.

Jodie, Hermon, and Heroda tested Virgin Atlantic’s services on a flight from London Heathrow to Washington, where British Sign Language (BSL) trained crew provided support. Their experience, captured in a film for International Week of Deaf People, shows the crew assisting with onboard navigation, announcements, and in-flight entertainment. Feedback from the trio will be used by Virgin Atlantic's Accessibility Advisory Board to further improve services.

Following the flight, Jodie commented:

“Until recently I didn’t feel confident enough to fly on my own, but knowing that airlines like Virgin Atlantic can provide specially trained crew with the awareness and understanding to make me feel comfortable onboard is really empowering.”

Emma Flanagan, Virgin Atlantic BSL trained cabin crew, added:

“My goddaughter was born deaf, so I started learning BSL so I could communicate with her. I also have Tinnitus, so understand what the experience of flying can be like for someone with hearing loss. Making all passengers feel included and empowered at every stage of the flight is a key part of our role as cabin crew."

Virgin Atlantic is the only UK airline with BSL-trained crew and is also increasing the availability of subtitled entertainment, on-demand BSL interpreters (via its Sign Live service) and expanding deaf awareness training for staff.

These efforts from Virgin Atlantic build on previous inclusivity measures, including partnerships with RNID and deaf-led organisation , Remark !. Research conducted with RNID revealed that while many deaf travelers are eager to fly, there are widespread concerns about communication and missed announcements. Virgin Atlantic is working to address these challenges and help all passengers to travel with confidence

Learn more about how Virgin Atlantic is putting inclusive travel to the test.