Menu
Companies

Virgin Atlantic Holidays

Visit Virgin Atlantic HolidaysOpen in new tabVirgin Atlantic Holidays careersOpen in new tabBook your next adventureOpen in new tab
Virgin Atlantic Holidays
Virgin Atlantic Holidays

We’ve been arranging holidays since 1985 and are the largest, most successful transatlantic tour operator and market leader for travel to the USA and the Caribbean. As well as these destinations, we also offer holidays to Canada, the Far East, South Africa, the Middle East, the Indian Ocean and a number of ski resorts. We take pride in our customer service and we aim to make your holiday experience with us the best you’ve ever had.

At Virgin Atlantic Holidays we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to take on the world, no matter who you are, no matter where you want to go. The world is for everyone – it’s for us all to enjoy and look after. We make friends and think red so that everyone can take on the world – and change it for the better too.

Virgin Atlantic Holidays
Virgin Atlantic Holidays

As a travel company, we believe we have a responsibility to the world. Holidays matter, but so do their impact – not only on you, but also on this beautiful planet and the sometimes fragile habitats that make your favourite destinations so incredible. As part of our evolving Business for Good strategy, we’ve changed the way we work with our charity partners to focus on communities local to us.

So get out and dive headfirst into the world outside your door. Everyone can take on the world.

Find out more at Virgin Atlantic Holidays.

Latest Virgin Atlantic Holidays stories

Virgin Atlantic Holidays
Virgin companies
Plan your Universal Orlando Resort holiday with Virgin Atlantic Holidays
3 January 2024
Man enjoying holiday on the beach
Virgin companies
New year, new travel wishlist; The best ways to travel with Virgin Red
1 January 2024
Two Virgin Atlantic cabin crew members hanging out by the water in Tampa
Virgin companies
Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 26 October
26 October 2023
Virgin Group
Business support for LGBTQ+ rights matters more than ever
12 June 2023
Image of a Virgin Atlantic A350 Aircraft flying into the clouds.
Virgin companies
Book the holiday of your dreams with Virgin Atlantic
1 June 2023
Virgin Atlantic
Virgin companies
Escape on a dream holiday with Virgin Atlantic’s Sandscapes
25 January 2023

Related Virgin Companies

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Hotels

Virgin Limited Edition

Virgin Voyages

See all Virgin Companies