Plan your Universal Orlando Resort holiday with Virgin Atlantic Holidays

If you’re anything like us, January is the time you start planning a holiday. Christmas is over and the days are cold, grey and dark. We all need something to look forward to.

And if Universal Orlando Resort is top of your list for places to visit this year, then you shouldn’t book anything without speaking to Virgin Atlantic Holidays first. Its team of holiday experts know their stuff when it comes to Orlando holidays and they’ll take all the stress out of planning your holiday by packaging up everything for you – flights, hotels, park tickets and any extras you need.

But what does a holiday at Universal Orlando Resort look like? Read on to find out…

Three parks and more

Universal Orlando Resort has three parks, with plenty for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re a family of mayhem-making Minions, a couple of Harry Potter-heads or a group of dinosaur devotees, you’re sure to have an amazing time at Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Studios Florida is where you can create mayhem with the Minions, ride along with The Simpsons as they visit Krustyland, race through New York with Jimmy Fallon, and explore the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley.

Book a Universal Explorer Ticket to board the Hogwarts Express to travel between King’s Cross Station in Universal Studios and Hogsmeade Station in Universal Islands of Adventure.

In Universal Islands of Adventure, you can explore more of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with the Hogwarts Castle and the village of Hogsmeade. Plus take a magical ride with Hagrid on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. For the thrill seekers, Universal Islands of Adventure has plenty to offer – Jurassic World VelociCoaster, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and Skull Island: Reign of Kong.

Make waves with a day at Universal Volcano Bay. With a spectacular volcano towering over a sunny beach and palm trees lining your path through a picturesque island escape, it’s a South Seas oasis right in the heart of Universal. Spend the day racing on water slides, or relaxing by secluded waterfalls, whatever you and your crew enjoy.

Universal CityWalk is the place to go, whether you’re looking for a date night, some family friendly fun, or a big night out. With everything from mini-golf to a piano bar, and so many places to grab a bite to eat, you’re sure to have a good time.

Stay with Universal

There are eight incredible hotels to choose from onsite at Universal Orlando Resort this year. Plus Universal Orlando Resort has two brand new hotels opening in 2025 – Universal Stella Nova Resort and Terra Luna Resort – and you could be among the first to stay in them.

All of the Universal Orlando hotels come with extra special perks every day. Each morning, you can breeze into the parks up to an hour before other guests. Plus, guests at select hotels can even skip the regular lines for free at select attractions. And, of course, staying onsite means that it’s just a quick hop to the parks with complimentary water taxis or shuttles.

Better yet, for those staying at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort, you can enjoy a number of exclusive benefits available only to those booking with Virgin Atlantic Holidays (for travel before 31 Dec 2024); including complimentary self-parking (saving $18 per day), guaranteed late check-out, two complimentary inflatable rubber rings per room, for use on the lazy river, and a welcome drink for all guests.

Celebrate the season at Universal Orlando Resort

There’s plenty to celebrate year-round at Universal Orlando Resort – Mardi Gras, Halloween and, of course, Christmas.

Kicking off in February, Mardi Gras brings the parades, colourful costumes, outrageous performances and vibrant music to Universal Orlando Resort with an awesome party inspired by Carnival celebrations around the world.

Halloween begins early at Universal Orland Resort, with Halloween Horror Nights starting from September. With some of Universal Studios’ most exhilarating attractions and outrageous live entertainment, you’ll need your crew to help you survive.

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, and spending it at one of the most wonderful places on earth is a great way to celebrate. Gather your gang and celebrate the holidays in the biggest, loudest, most amazing festive celebration.

Book with the experts at Virgin Atlantic Holidays

Want to find out more or ready to book? With nationwide stores open 7 days a week, you can make an in-store appointment with one of Virgin Atlantic Holidays’ friendly team and let them plan the trip of a lifetime. Rather stay home? You can also book a video call to chat through your holiday plans with one of their experts from the comfort of your sofa.

And it's the perfect time to book as the Virgin Atlantic Holidays sale is now on.

