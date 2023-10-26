Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 26 October

Ready to take the next step in your career? Check out the latest amazing opportunities across the Virgin Group...

Personal Travel Advisor at Virgin Atlantic

If you love making dreams come true this exciting role may be what you’re looking for. Virgin Atlantic is looking for a Personal Travel Advisor with excellent interpersonal and customer service skills and a passion for travel and tourism.

As a Personal Holiday Advisor, you’ll be responsible for creating once-in-a-lifetime trips for customers while disrupting the market with fresh ideas. The successful candidate will work alongside the award-winning retail team to deliver outstanding customer service and inspire customers to craft truly memorable holidays.

Sound like a bit of you? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Wines

Customer Service Advisor at Virgin Wines

Virgin Wines is committed to providing first class service to each and every customer and the award winning Norwich-based customer service team is always on hand to help.

As a Virgin Wines Customer Service Adviser, you will take the word service seriously - you'll love communicating with people, solving their problems and supporting them. Based in the vibrant Norwich office, this temporary role is perfect for someone who thrives on providing excellent customer service – an interest in wine is beneficial but not essential.

Intrigued? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Radio

Social Media Producer at Virgin Radio UK

Virgin Radio UK is looking for a creative Social Media Producer to take their social channels to the next level.

Reporting to the Social Media Editor, you’ll produce lively and impactful social media content for Virgin Radio UK, working alongside the Chris Evans Breakfast Show team. Your dynamic and engaging content, including video and images, that showcases the best of Virgin Radio UK’s on-air moments and connects with our target audience while attracting new listeners. Collaborating with radio producers and presenters on social-specific ideas and content, you’ll see them through from conception to delivery.

Could this be your dream job? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Atlantic

Creative Designer at Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic is looking for a conceptual designer with a proven track record to help creatively shape the future of the Virgin Atlantic brand. With a keen eye for detail, finesse and craft, you could help one of the world’s biggest airlines bring its brand to life.

As part of the Virgin Atlantic Brand and Marketing team, you’ll work collaboratively within the design and creative team and key parts of the wider Virgin Atlantic business to deliver consumer-facing creative assets to the highest brand standards, ensuring the integrity of Virgin Atlantic while also pushing the thinking and creativity.

The ideal candidate will be someone who lives for the brand ethos of 'See the world differently' - think it could be you? Find out more and apply now.