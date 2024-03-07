The extra perks that turn your holiday into a Virgin holiday

If you’re planning to explore in 2024, look no further than these exclusive holiday packages courtesy of Virgin. Whether you’re excited about exploring the Big Apple, want to take in a show in Las Vegas, or would prefer to kick back on a Virgin Voyages trip to Bimini, there’s something for everyone with Virgin. And with a dedicated booking line, waived resort fees and 10,000 bonus Virgin Points, it’s time to unleash your travel self with Virgin for the holiday of a lifetime.

When it comes to perks, there’s more to look forward to with your Virgin holiday. Check out some of the little added touches you can enjoy on your travels with Virgin.

Earn and spend Virgin Points

Virgin Points are the universal reward currency of Virgin, and there are loads of ways you can earn them. Once you’ve saved up a few, you can use your Virgin Points or even unlock discounts for your future travel. With Virgin Trains Ticketing, every pound spent on train travel turns into three points – and once you earn as little as 200 points you can then spend points for discounts on future tickets.

Take to the sky with Virgin Atlantic and head to destinations as far-flung as Shanghai, Bengaluru, Barbados, NYC and Los Angeles. No matter which cabin you're flying in, everyone can earn points on flights with Virgin Atlantic. And it’s easy peasy if you want to splash out and use your points for your flights – you can either save money with points plus money bookings, book a reward seat, or upgrade your cabin using points.

Personalise your stay with The Know

With fabulous locations in Las Vegas, NYC, Nashville, Chicago, Dallas, Edinburgh, and New Orleans, Virgin Hotels is the perfect base for discovering a new city. Each hotel has been meticulously designed to not only reflect its location, but to give travellers more space and extra touches to make your stay more memorable.

Speaking of memorable, have you told Virgin Hotels your loves and loathes? The Know is Virgin Hotels’ personalised loyalty programme that allows guests to tailor their stay to their own preferences. Prefer a solid pillow to fluffy? Want a playlist of soothing whale sounds over pop bangers? Are you bringing your dog? Treats are available for everyone!

The Know is free to join and with Virgin Red you can earn points in your sleep at selected Virgin Hotels. Get involved.

Always included luxury with Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is perfect for adults keen on a child-free holiday while visiting some of the dreamiest destinations in the world. But do you know about all the amazing extras that come with your booking? Virgin Voyages prides itself on giving sailors the best experience, and that means giving those extra touches so you can spend more time unleashing your travel self.

With Virgin Voyages food is included, and by ‘food’ they mean everything from experimental cuisine and elaborate brunches to Korean BBQ and late night pizza. All the specialty eateries are on them – no hidden tax, no pesky disclaimer, no crowded buffets. Plus, all the food is sustainably sourced, made fresh-to-order, and always tasty.

There’s also free Wi-Fi and unlimited group workouts from sunrise yoga and outdoor boxing to cycling and bungee workouts. Enjoy full access to classes and state-of-the-art gym equipment for unlimited opportunities to break a sweat. And if you’re not the working out kind, well, the views are nice from the gym?

Extra in-flight treats with Virgin Atlantic

How many airlines give you a mid-flight ice lolly and sweets as you disembark? On Economy daytime flights, Virgin Atlantic offers flyers a treat to enjoy with a movie while in Premium, guests are welcomed aboard with a glass of prosecco or orange juice and Mile High afternoon tea brings a British tradition to the sky. There’s also the Wander Wall – a delightful place full of drinks and snacks you can enjoy as and when you please.

Whether 38,000 feet in the air or in a hammock in the sea, travelling with Virgin takes things to the next level. Find out how to unleash your travel self this year.

Not a member of Virgin Red yet? Check it out.