How to spend your Virgin Points with Points Plus Money

When it comes to spending points with Virgin Red or Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, we have loads of ways to get you jetting around the world. From Upgrades to Reward Flights and Companion Seats, there are so many ways you can redeem your Virgin Points with Virgin Atlantic Flying Club.

Points Plus Money is one of the most common ways members choose to redeem their Virgin Points on trips around the globe. You need to be a member of Virgin Atlantic Flying Club to do it.

What is Virgin Atlantic Flying Club?

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club is a programme where you can earn and spend Virgin Points on travel. If you like earning Virgin Points with Flying Club, you’re going to love Virgin Red. It’s the rewards club that gives Virgin fans even more! Virgin Red offers hundreds more ways to earn Virgin points which you can spend within Flying Club or on the vast range of rewards on offer in Virgin Red - from everyday treats to once in a lifetime experiences. Sign up and watch your points soar.

You can also link your Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and Virgin Red accounts, so your points can sync across the two.

So if you’re a Virgin Red member and not a Flying Club member, join Flying Club.

If you’re a Flying Club member but not a Virgin Red member, sign up to Virgin Red and link your accounts.

It’s easy and gives you access to double the benefits.

All you have to do is add your Flying Club number in the ‘Personal Details’ section of the Virgin Red app.

Virgin Red

Once your accounts are linked, you’ll see your Virgin Points within both Virgin Red and Flying Club, unlocking access to loads more rewards. Join Flying Club and get your reward flights faster by earning points with a Virgin Atlantic Reward + Credit card, and by converting your Tesco Clubcard points from your weekly food shop.

Plus, you can spend points on Air France, KLM or Delta. Or, spend your points earned in Flying Club in Virgin Red on everyday rewards such as coffee, film tickets, experiences or wine.

Once you’ve joined, you can explore Points Plus Money…

What is Points Plus Money?

Points Plus Money is where you can use your Virgin Points to reduce the the cost of a flight. If you haven't got enough points to book a reward flight, you can still use what you have got to put towards your next trip.

With Points Plus Money it's simple - and with as little as 3,000 points, you can reduce the cost of your flight, meaning you'll pay less overall. Points Plus Money is applicable for any seats booked on Virgin Atlantic flights.

Virgin Atlantic

When you're searching for your flight on the Virgin Atlantic website, make sure to select 'Points Plus Money'. You'll need to log into your Flying Club account and you can then decide how many points you'd like to use towards the cost of your flight. The more points you use, the less you'll have to pay in money. And you can book on any Virgin Atlantic destination. The world really is your oyster.

How many points do I need?

You’ll need at least 3,000 points in your account to use Points Plus Money. You can then use your points in multiples of 3,000. If you have less than 3,000 points in your account, the dropdown menu won’t appear.

How does it work?

For Flying Club members

If you’re a Flying Club member, you can search for a ticket online at virginatlantic.com. Once you’ve selected the flights you want, you can reduce the cost of the ticket using Virgin Points at checkout stage. For UK members, 3,000 Virgin Points will reduce the cost of the flight by £16.50. The discount for Flying Club members based outside the UK is variable and based on a rate of exchange to the UK rate of £16.50. The Points Plus Money reduction acts much like a voucher, it just means you can keep reducing the cost of your ticket for each 3,000 Virgin Points, and there is no limit to the amount of multiples of 3,000 points you can use. Once you’ve applied your points and seen the price of the flight reduce, you can book the destination as you would normally.

For Virgin Red members

Find your dream destinations in the ‘Spend’ section of the Virgin Red app. For any destinations not listed, please visit Virgin Atlantic’s route network. If you haven’t already done so, join Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club, then link your Flying Club account via the accounts section in Virgin Red. Join on virginatlantic.com. Once you’ve selected the flights you want, you can reduce the cost of the ticket using Virgin Points at checkout stage. For UK members, 3,000 Virgin Points will reduce the cost of the flight by £16.50. The discount for Flying Club members based outside the UK is variable and based on a rate of exchange to the UK rate of £16.50. The Points Plus Money reduction acts much like a voucher, it just means you can keep reducing the cost of your ticket for each 3,000 Virgin Points, and there is no limit to the amount of multiples of 3,000 points you can use. Once you’ve applied your points and seen the price of the flight reduce, you can book the destination.

Virgin Atlantic guarantees a minimum of 12 reward seats on every flight, helping you to book your dream trip. These seats will be allocated as reward seats when the flight is put on sale. Book fast to reserve your reward seat, so you don’t miss out. If there are not reward seats available when you’re looking to book, check back because often more do get released during the flight selling period. If these reward seats are sold out you can still use your points as part payment on a normal flight from 3,000 Virgin Points with Points Plus Money.

Virgin Atlantic

Benefits of Points Plus Money

As Points Plus Money is based on a normal cash booking, it means there are no restrictions around seat availability, so any revenue seat whatsoever is applicable for the discount. Not only can you book using Points Plus Money on flights, you can also book your whole package holiday with Virgin Atlantic Holidays. There is no limit to the amount of multiples of 3,000 points you can use, so those members with a large balance can pay off the booking entirely, including all taxes, fees and carrier imposed surcharges. You’ll earn Virgin Points and Tier Points (this contributes towards Silver and Gold Flying Club status) on a Points Plus Money booking.

Our top tips for making the most of Points Plus Money

Points Plus Money is only available online. The discount cannot be applied if the flights are booked through the Customer Centre. Points Plus Money can only be used on Virgin Atlantic operated flights. If you’re booking other airline flights such as Delta, Air France or KLM, Points Plus Money does not apply.

What if I want to book a hotel as well as my flight?

Not only can you book using Points Plus Money on flights, you can also book your flight, hotel, and car hire all together with Virgin Atlantic Holidays. Plus, If you book a trip with Virgin Atlantic Holidays, you can redeem your points when you place the deposit, make monthly finance payments as well as at the final balance stage.

This means that as you continue to earn and top up your account balance, you can spend the points as you go to reduce the total holiday cost. The discount can be used online when managing your booking, via the Customer Centre or in Virgin Atlantic Holidays retail stores.

Virgin Atlantic

In addition to this, Flying Club members will earn 2 points per £1 spent directly with Virgin Atlantic Holidays and also earn tier points (25 tier points per £500 spent) which helps you move towards Silver and Gold status (Silver members earn 3 points per £1 spend and Gold members earn 4 points per £1 spent).

This makes Points Plus Money such an easy way to boost your points balance and benefit from reducing the cost of the holiday.

