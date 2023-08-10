Unlock Virgin Red: How to link your Flying Club account

Welcome to Unlock Virgin Red: a place where you can learn all the best tips and tricks to get the most from your Virgin Points. Want to maximise your hard-earned points to spend on the things you love? These handy How To guides will help you do just that.

Everyone wants their trips to be as smooth as possible, and if you’re a Virgin Red and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club member it makes sense to link your accounts so the points you earn and spend are in one place. But how?

By linking your Flying Club account and Virgin Red accounts, you can take the points you earned with your everyday spending and use them to spend on something a little special, like booking a holiday.

What is the Flying Club?

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club is a free membership that allows you to earn and spend Virgin Points on Virgin Atlantic flights. Memberships are split into three tiers - red, silver and gold - and each provide various rewards and opportunities to get more from your travel.

New member - Red membership benefits include:

Earn Virgin Points when you fly

Points Plus Money on flights

Spend Virgin Points on Reward Flights

Access to a whole host of partner brands

400 Tier Points - Silver membership benefits include:

30% more Virgin Points on flights

Premium Check in

Free seat assignment in Economy Light

1,000 Tier Points - Gold membership benefits include:

60% more Virgin Points on flights

Upper Class Check In

Access to our Clubhouses and London Heathrow Revivals

Extra luggage allowance, no matter which cabin you fly

Flying is the easiest way to earn Virgin Points, and you can spend them on everything from upgrades and trips with our travel partners, to donating to a good cause.

You can also move between Flying Club tiers by earning Tier Points, which you'll earn when you fly. The more you fly, the more Tier Points you'll earn. And it can be easier than you might think to reach the next level, as you earn Tier Points on every reward flight too.

400 Tier Points could be:

1 flexible Upper Class return flight, or

2 flexible Premium return flights, or

4 Economy Delight return flights

1,000 Tier Points could be:

2 returns and a one way in Upper Class, or

5 flexible Premium return flights, or

10 Economy Delight return flights

How do I link my accounts?

Virgin Red

You can link your Virgin Red and Flying Club accounts by simply adding your Flying Club number in the ‘Link accounts’ section of your Virgin Red 'Account'.

What's next?

You can now view your points balance on both your Virgin Red account and your Flying Club account, making it easier to earn points from flying and save them for flying.

As a Flying Club member, you can also earn points via Virgin Atlantic’s airline partners - such as Delta Airlines, Air France and KLM - from purchases with retailers like John Lewis & Partners and Apple, or by buying extra points.

You can also spend your points on chauffeur-driven airport transfers, flight upgrades, donating to a good cause or anything that takes your fancy. Let’s not forget about all of the Virgin Experience Days options available on Virgin Red.

Whatever you choose, the opportunities are endless when you’re a member of Virgin Red and Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club.

