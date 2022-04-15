Menu
Welcome to Unlock Virgin Red

Virgin Red
Virgin Red
Virgin Red logo
by Virgin Red
15 April 2022

Welcome to Unlock Virgin Red: a place where you can learn all the best tips and tricks to get the most from your Virgin Points. Want to maximise your hard-earned points to spend on the things you love? These handy How To guides will help you do just that.

Image of what you could do with 20,000 Virgin Points, with an Unlock Virgin Red logo in the middle.

How to earn Virgin Points with a Virgin Money M Plus Account or Club M Account

Whether you’re looking to indulge in a thrilling mustang blast experience, or treat yourself to a truffle-making experience at home, you can earn points just for switching your account.
Discover more
Virgin Atlantic

How to link your Flying Club account to Virgin Red

By linking your Flying Club account and Virgin Red accounts, you can take the points you earned with your everyday spending and use them to spend on something a little special, like booking a holiday.
Discover more
Image of a gin tasting experience with Virgin Experience Days with an Unlock Virgin Red sticker on top.

How to book Virgin Experience Days with Virgin Points

Within the Virgin Red app and website, there are loads of ways to earn and spend with our friends at Virgin Experience Days.
Discover more
Image of a lady in a shopping trolley with balloons, very pleased about her purchases.

How to convert your Tesco Clubcard points into Virgin Points

Your Tesco spend – big or small – just got more rewarding. With Virgin Red, you can auto-convert your Tesco Clubcard vouchers into Virgin Points.
Discover More
Image of Readly app with Unlock Virgin Red sticker over the top.

Unlock Virgin Red: How to earn points with Readly

Virgin Red has partnered with Readly, the ultimate magazine and newspaper subscription with the best titles from around the world. A subscription to Readly gives you unlimited access to more than 6,000 titles, and you'll earn 250 points per month for the first three months in which full subscription fees are payable, up to a maximum of 750 points.
Find out more

Virgin Red

