Unlock Virgin Red: How to earn points with Readly

Virgin Red has partnered with Readly, the ultimate magazine and newspaper subscription with the best titles from around the world. A subscription to Readly gives you unlimited access to more than 6,000 titles including Vogue, The Guardian, TIME, Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health, The Independent, and many more in one place. You can browse both new issues and back issues, download magazines for offline reading, and share with family and friends on up to five devices.

Take a look at all the magazines in Readly’s catalogue.

How do I sign up?

Tap ‘Get Points’ to go to the Readly website. Follow the steps to sign up for a subscription. Once you’ve signed up, you'll earn Virgin Points within seven days of monthly payment being successfully taken for the first three months of your subscription (after any free offer period). Enjoy unlimited reading. And remember - you can cancel at any time.

You will earn 250 points per month for the first three months in which full subscription fees are payable, up to a maximum of 750 points. For example, if you sign up for a subscription with a one month free trial, you will earn 250 points in months two, three and four.

How can I use Readly?

To read magazines on Readly you can download the app to your phone or tablet from:

App Store

Google Play

Huawei AppGallery

Amazon Appstore

You can also read on your computer with the web browser version of Readly at go.readly.com.

In Readly’s app for phones and tablets, you can download magazines for offline reading without an internet connection. Perfect for long journeys!

How do I pay?

You can pay your subscription safely by registering a payment method on your Readly customer account. Payment is always made in advance and deducted automatically each month.

Here's the best part: sign up to Readly with Virgin Red and you can earn up to 750 Virgin Points! It's really that simple. You’ll earn up to 750 points across months two, three and four when you become a Readly subscriber.

You also get the first month free to sample Readly without any commitment.

How do I share my subscription?

Be sure to share with your loved ones and get the most from your subscription. Your subscription can be shared among five profiles and used on five devices.

All you need to do is download the app on a new device, and when the app is downloaded, you sign in with your account details to access the subscription. Once signed in, your friends and family can create their own profiles for reading. Each profile will have its individual settings for favourite magazines, bookmarks, and so on.

Terms and conditions

Readly’s full terms and conditions apply. Please be aware of the following key terms and conditions: