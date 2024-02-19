Virgin Red is a rewards club that helps you get more from your everyday.

You can earn Virgin Points on your favourite brands from the Virgin family - or by shopping with one of our many specially selected partners. And with everything from the biggest brands in retail, travel and entertainment to smaller, exciting new start-ups, earning points couldn’t be easier.

If earning points is the easy part, spending them is the fun part! Whether you love a little treat every day, want to ignite your spirit of adventure, or save up for something extraordinary, it’s all possible. You can even spend your Virgin Points donating to charity.

And this is just the start. As our journey together continues we’re going to keep updating our rewards and finding exciting new partnerships and start-ups to inspire you. Virgin Red is here to help you get more out of life. Sign up today.

When it comes to rewards, there are five categories offering plenty of opportunities:

Enjoy EVERYDAY TREATS – such as getting a freshly ground Fairtrade coffee or (Vegan) Sausage Roll on the go (from Greggs); or a scented candle (from Saint Fragrance) or a case of wine delivered to your door (from Virgin Wines).

TRAVEL & ADVENTURE – with Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Holidays, Virgin Limited Edition, Virgin Trains Ticketing, Virgin Voyages and on reward flights to Europe and beyond with Air France KLM and seven other airline partners.

Embark on an EXTRAORDINARY EXPERIENCE – from a Mustang Blast experience or a relaxing pamper day from Virgin Experience Days to enjoying a concert in the Virgin Red Room at the AO Arena from the likes of Elton John or Dua Lipa.

Support the build of technology capable of removing carbon from the atmosphere (a world-first for a loyalty programme), donating points to local good causes and national charities, via Virgin Money Giving or supporting small businesses from Virgin StartUp with Virgin Red’s POINTS FOR GOOD .

Easily earn Virgin Points and get the most out of EVERYDAY LIVING by earning on utility bills (with Octopus Energy), and a range of high street and online retailers. Plus points can, of course, be earned with Virgin companies including Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Holidays, Virgin Media, Virgin Money, Virgin Wines, Virgin Experience Days and Virgin Mobile.

Read what Sir Richard Branson has to say about Virgin Red here.

Join Virgin Red today and start earning and spending Virgin Points.