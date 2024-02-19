Menu
Companies

Virgin Trains Ticketing

Download the appOpen in new tab
Virgin Trains Ticketing
Get on board

Virgin Trains Ticketing is the most rewarding way to travel. Book train tickets across the whole of Great Britain, with any provider, and earn three Virgin Points for every £1 spent. It's simple as:

Book your tickets

With Virgin Trains Ticketing there are no booking fees on e-tickets, which you can access offline or slip into your Apple wallet.

Earn Virgin Points

Join Virgin Red and earn three Virgin Points for every pound you spend on train tickets.

Spend your points

With Virgin Red you can exchange your Virgin Points for a whole host of awesome stuff, from fun-filled days out to savings on flights.

Booking train travel any other way would be pointless.

Latest Virgin Trains Ticketing stories

An image with a graphic in blue writing saying 'Double Points'
Virgin companies
Double Virgin Points for Virgin Trains Ticketing customers
19 February 2024
A graphic of a man walking by a train with the Virgin Trains Ticketing app homepage
Virgin companies
Everything you need to know about Virgin Trains Ticketing
16 February 2024
An image showing a Valentine's day poem
Virgin companies
Is romance dead? Nearly half of Brits surveyed admit they are indifferent to Valentine’s Day
13 February 2024
An image of women enjoying a spa break during winter
Virgin companies
Five ways to enjoy a winter weekend with Virgin Red
26 January 2024
A graphic of an animated man and dog stood in front of a train
Virgin companies
Earn Virgin Points in the Great British Rail Sale
23 January 2024
A woman in a Virgin Trains Ticketing jumpsuit
Virgin companies
Get, save, go: How to use Virgin Trains Ticketing
2 January 2024

Related Virgin Companies

Virgin Red

See all Virgin Companies