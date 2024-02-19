Double Virgin Points for Virgin Trains Ticketing customers

Virgin Trains Ticketing is offering customers the chance to earn double Virgin Points on their train travel for a limited time only. Between 19 February 2024 and 25 February 2024 travellers will earn six Virgin Points for every £1 spent on train tickets. That’s any ticket, for any journey at any time!

Virgin Points can be used to unlock discounts on future rail travel or spent on hundreds of rewards with Virgin Red, from hot drinks and cinema tickets to flights and unique experiences. Points are credited within seven days, so you can start saving money on train tickets or unlocking rewards fast.

Here are the other ways Virgin Trains Ticketing is helping customers save money and get rewarded for their train travel:

Earn Virgin Points on train tickets for any train to anywhere in Great Britain – from as little as 200 points you can unlock discounts on future train travel with Virgin Trains Ticketing

Save with split ticketing on selected journeys – Virgin Trains Ticketing will find the same journey for less money without the need to change trains

Zero booking fees on all tickets

Mark Plowright, Director of Virgin Trains Ticketing, says: “We’re delighted to reward our customers with double Virgin Points on any train tickets booked between 19 and 25 February, for travel on any date. Supercharge your commute and earn bonus points on your train tickets, getting one step closer to discounted train travel or unlocking epic rewards on Virgin Red.”

At Virgin Trains Ticketing we want to help customers save more money on their train travel with split ticket options, zero booking fees and the chance to use Virgin Points on fares – all while earning Virgin Points for every booking.”

What can you do with your Virgin Points?

There are hundreds of ways to spend Virgin Points on with Virgin Red, the rewards club from Virgin. From flights to the Caribbean and family days out, cinema trips, or smaller treats, there are loads of ways to earn and spend with Virgin Red.

What’s more, you can link your Virgin Trains Ticketing account to Virgin Red and watch your points balance grow from the daily commute. It’s a no brainer!

Plus, Virgin Trains Ticketing has made finding the most affordable tickets easier with a cheap fare finder and split ticketing, helping customers to purchase the same journey for less money.

Jump on board today and earn double points for a limited time. Not a member of Virgin Red yet? Sign up now to enjoy a world of rewards.

Terms and conditions

The Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions apply.