Double Virgin Points for Virgin Trains Ticketing customers
Virgin Trains Ticketing is offering customers the chance to earn double Virgin Points on their train travel for a limited time only. Between 19 February 2024 and 25 February 2024 travellers will earn six Virgin Points for every £1 spent on train tickets. That’s any ticket, for any journey at any time!
Earn double Virgin Points on train tickets for a limited time
Virgin Points can be used to unlock discounts on future rail travel or spent on hundreds of rewards with Virgin Red, from hot drinks and cinema tickets to flights and unique experiences. Points are credited within seven days, so you can start saving money on train tickets or unlocking rewards fast.
Here are the other ways Virgin Trains Ticketing is helping customers save money and get rewarded for their train travel:
Earn Virgin Points on train tickets for any train to anywhere in Great Britain – from as little as 200 points you can unlock discounts on future train travel with Virgin Trains Ticketing
Save with split ticketing on selected journeys – Virgin Trains Ticketing will find the same journey for less money without the need to change trains
Zero booking fees on all tickets
Mark Plowright, Director of Virgin Trains Ticketing, says: “We’re delighted to reward our customers with double Virgin Points on any train tickets booked between 19 and 25 February, for travel on any date. Supercharge your commute and earn bonus points on your train tickets, getting one step closer to discounted train travel or unlocking epic rewards on Virgin Red.”
At Virgin Trains Ticketing we want to help customers save more money on their train travel with split ticket options, zero booking fees and the chance to use Virgin Points on fares – all while earning Virgin Points for every booking.”
What can you do with your Virgin Points?
There are hundreds of ways to spend Virgin Points on with Virgin Red, the rewards club from Virgin. From flights to the Caribbean and family days out, cinema trips, or smaller treats, there are loads of ways to earn and spend with Virgin Red.
What’s more, you can link your Virgin Trains Ticketing account to Virgin Red and watch your points balance grow from the daily commute. It’s a no brainer!
Plus, Virgin Trains Ticketing has made finding the most affordable tickets easier with a cheap fare finder and split ticketing, helping customers to purchase the same journey for less money.
Jump on board today and earn double points for a limited time. Not a member of Virgin Red yet? Sign up now to enjoy a world of rewards.
Terms and conditions
The Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions apply.
This promotion (6 points per £1) is only valid until 23:59 on 25 February 2024.
Your purchase of rail tickets is governed by the VTT Terms and Conditions.
All train ticket bookings will be governed by the National Rail Conditions of Travel.
Changes to your ticket may be permitted depending on the ticket type and the availability of suitable alternatives.
The availability of refunds will depend on the ticket type. We cannot guarantee that exchanges or refunds will be available.
Tickets must be paid for using a UK credit or debit card.
Virgin Points will usually be credited within seven days of your travel date or (if you have an open return or decide not to travel) the final date on which your ticket is valid.
All refunds, changes and cancellations may incur a charge of £10 per ticket.