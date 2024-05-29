Introducing: The new Virgin Red Room at The O2 arena

Music lovers, comedy enthusiasts and sports fans are in for a treat as Virgin Red unveils the Virgin Red Room at The O2 arena. Exclusive to Virgin Red, members can book to see their favourite acts at The O2 arena with their Virgin Points now for shows from 2 June 2024.

Positioned centrally for a perfect view, the Virgin Red Room is set up for an exclusive, VIP experience with the ultimate viewing spot.

Luke Dyson - O2

The O2 arena has an incredible line-up of upcoming acts. And now, members can spend their well-earned Virgin Points on tickets to see their favourite performers. For the hottest tickets in town, members won’t have to miss out as tickets will be available via Virgin Red for a VIP experience.

Members will enjoy exclusive VIP entry lanes, two complimentary drinks per person and a dedicated bar attendant. Food and drinks are available to purchase, with the menu including a range of delicious bites, from souvlaki to loaded fries.

Luke Dyson - O2

To top it off, Virgin Red will be adding some sparkle to the room in true Virgin style this summer, so keep your eyes peeled for renovation news...

Anyone can sign up to Virgin Red for free to start earning Virgin Points on their everyday purchases and unlock access to the Virgin Red Room. Tickets start from 30,000 Virgin Points for two guests, which members can collect with Virgin Red’s 200+ partners, from train travel with Virgin Trains Ticketing to everyday spending with John Lewis & Partners, ASOS and M&S to name just a few.

Andrea Burchett, Chief Loyalty Officer and Managing Director for Virgin Red, says: “We are thrilled to unveil the Virgin Red Room at The O2 arena so Virgin Red members can bag tickets to see their favourite artists with Virgin Points. At Virgin Red we’re all about creating extraordinary experiences and that’s exactly what we’re doing with an exclusive Virgin Red experience for our members. Watch this space for more to come to the Virgin Red Room this summer to give it some extra Virgin sparkle!” Find out more here or download the Virgin Red app on your smartphone.