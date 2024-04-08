Four easy hacks for earning Virgin Points

Virgin Points are already so easy to earn when you’re part of Virgin Red, but what can you do when you want to bump up those points? Here are some hacks to help you earn Virgin Points faster.

1. Book a journey with Virgin Trains Ticketing

If you travel by train, you need Virgin Trains Ticketing. The app allows you to rack up points on every trip whether it's the daily commute, a cheeky weekend away or an overnight adventure. When you book e-tickets you'll pay absolutely no booking fee and receive three points for every £1 spent, and once you've saved at least 200 Virgin Points in your account, you can use them to save on journeys and unlock more discounts.

2. Play games in the Virgin Red app

Whether you prefer a quiz or a matching game, there are several opportunities to earn points with a Virgin Red competitions and games. Don't Drop The Shops, Let's Get Quizzical, This or That, Speed of Sight and Red Recall are updated every week, and if you're a winner, you get some points in your account. Good luck!

3. Double your points with some retailers

You already know that you can rack up Virgin Points with every purchase across many amazing partners, but did you know that you can double your points with some retailers?

For example, if you decide to stock up on toiletries and beauty with Boots and you have a Boots Advantage Card, you'll receive your points from Virgin Red and from Boots in each account. Same goes when shopping for a gorgeous gift set with Cult Beauty or furniture with M&S - double the fun!

4. Order a cheeky takeaway

Fancy a curry? A slice of pizza? A cheeky Nando's? Every cuisine can be ordered straight to your door via Virgin Red, including Just Eat, Deliveroo, and Domino's Pizza, and you can enjoy the meal knowing you've earned some precious points along the way.

Here are some other ways to keep the points flowing:

For a limited time members who refer a friend/colleague/acquaintance to Virgin Red will earn a bonus of 1,000 Virgin points once the referee makes their first earn. Spread the word and earn points - it couldn't be easier.

Link Virgin Red to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Did you know you can link your Virgin Red account with Virgin Atlantic Flying Club to see all your Virgin Points in one place? Plus, it gives you more partners to earn and spend Virgin Points with – a sure-fire way to get you on a flight to that dream destination sooner.

How you ask? In one click. All you have to do is type your Flying Club number in the ‘Personal Details’ section of the Virgin Red account and once your accounts are linked, you’ll see all your Virgin Points within both accounts, unlocking access to loads more rewards.

Get a side of Virgin Points with SquareMeal

When you sign up to SquareMeal, simply connect your Virgin Red account by selecting to collect Virgin Points when you make bookings, dine and review restaurants through SquareMeal. All you have to do is input your Virgin Red ID (you’ll find this in the ‘Account’ section of Virgin Red) into your SquareMeal account.

Once you’ve done that, register any of your debit or credit cards to your SquareMeal account. Then when you’ve signed up and selected to earn Virgin Points, you’ll automatically receive points every time you dine at a participating restaurant, whether you access SquareMeal via the Virgin Red app or directly.

There are three ways to earn with SquareMeal:

100 points for making a reservation and dining at your chosen restaurant

100 - 3000+ points each time you spend £20 or more in one of SquareMeal’s participating restaurants with your linked payment card

25 points for your opinion by leaving a review of your experience

Find out more about Virgin Red and keep up with info and inspiration on Virgin.com.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up to date information but our offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points price and all the details.