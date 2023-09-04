Spread the word, earn points: Virgin Red launches Refer a Friend
Introduce your friends to Virgin Red and you’ll both earn a bonus of 2,000 Virgin Points.
As soon as your pal/parent/acquaintance has signed up and earned their first points, they’ll receive an extra 1,000 points and you’ll get 1,000 points, too. That’s enough for a few treats from Greggs or you can always save them for other Virgin rewards like VIP shows or a Virgin Atlantic reward flight.
How does it work?
It couldn't be easier: just share your link via email, Facebook, Messenger or WhatsApp and when your friends sign up and earn points with one of our partners, we'll send you both a code for 1,000 Virgin Points. You'll get rewarded for every referral who joins Virgin Red (up to 10 in any 12-month period) and starts earning points using your link – so the more you give, the more points you get.
Refer a friend to Virgin Red
How can you spend 1,000 Virgin Points?
But what do you do with your shiny new points once you’ve converted your friend to a more rewarding life with Virgin Red? For tasty treats, you can spend your points on a doughnut (200 points), pizza slice (300 points), or baked baguette (500 points) from Greggs.
While there are endless ways to spend your points, what about earning? New members of Virgin Red can enjoy watching their points balance grow with anything from the odd ASOS shop to a stay booked with Booking.com, and once you’ve earned your bonus there are many ways to keep the earning going.
Three ways to get started earning points (and get that bonus!):
Book a journey with Virgin Trains Ticketing
Virgin Trains Ticketing helps you to rack up points with every train trip. Book any journey up and down Britain, from a cheeky commute to a family day out, and when you’ll receive three points for every £1 spent. And with e-tickets, you'll pay absolutely no booking fee.
Earn Virgin Points with Virgin Wines
Are you a wine connoisseur, a beer lover or partial to a G&T? There’s something to suit every taste at Virgin Wines, and you can earn points on your favourite tipple only up to 21 days after your order is dispatched.
Get a side of Virgin Points with SquareMeal
When you sign up to SquareMeal, simply connect your Virgin Red account by selecting to collect Virgin Points when you make bookings, dine and review restaurants through SquareMeal. All you have to do is input your Virgin Red ID (you’ll find this in the ‘Account’ section of Virgin Red) into your SquareMeal account.
And once you’ve earned your bonus, here’s how to keep earning*:
Play games
Whether you prefer a quiz or a matching game, there are loads of opportunities to earn points with a Virgin Red competition or game. Don't Drop the Shops, Let's Get Quizzical, This or That, Speed of Sight and Red Recall are updated every week, and if you're a lucky winner, you’ll get some points in your account.
Link Virgin Red to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
Link your Virgin Red account with Virgin Atlantic Flying Club in one click. All you have to do is add your Flying Club number to the ‘Personal Details’ section of your Virgin Red account. Once your accounts are linked, you’ll see all your Virgin Points in one balance, unlocking access to loads more rewards.**
Sign up for auto-exchange with Tesco Clubcard
As a Flying Club partner, you can collect points with Tesco with your online and in-store shopping or even filling up at Tesco petrol stations. You can exchange your Clubcard points instantly between statement periods – as long as you have signed up to auto-exchange, have a minimum of 150 Clubcard points and click ‘Request Virgin Points’ in your Clubcard account.
You'll no longer need to wait for your quarterly statements to be able to exchange Clubcard points for Virgin Points.
Buy points
Our friends at Virgin Atlantic also offer the option to purchase– you can buy Virgin Points in increments of 1,000 points and purchase up to 100,000 points in the calendar year. For example, if you buy 1,000 points, you'll pay £30, if you buy 5,000 points, you'll pay £90, and if you buy 10,000 points, you'll pay £165. Every purchase comes with a one-off £15 transaction fee.
What are you waiting for? Get referring, earning and making someone's day.
*Earning points with these ways won’t qualify for the 2,000 bonus points offer, but are great ways to top up that balance.
**Existing Flying Club members will still need to join Virgin Red and complete an earn with a Virgin Red partner in order to earn the 2,000 bonus points
Terms and conditions
The Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions and Refer a Friend terms and conditions apply. Please also be aware of the following key terms and conditions:
Offer Available to 18+, UK residents only.
The Referrer will receive a Virgin Points promo code for each friend who joins Virgin Red at their recommendation and earns Virgin Points by completing a Qualifying Earn Transaction. Points must be credited to the Referred Friend’s account within 18 months of the Referred Friend joining Virgin Red.
Qualifying Earn Transaction refers to all transactions on which it is possible to earn Virgin Points via Virgin Red, which are listed under the ‘Earn’ section of the Virgin Red app or website, EXCLUDING Buy Points transactions, conversion of points from another loyalty programme into Virgin Points, bonus point awards (including referral rewards), prize draws, competitions and games.
In order for the referral to qualify for the reward, the Referred Friend must join Virgin Red for the first time using the Referrer’s name or referral link, be over the age of 18 and meet the conditions of their reward, including earning Virgin Points by completing a Qualifying Earn Transaction within 18 months of joining Virgin Red.
Rewards will be cumulative and so, if multiple qualifying referrals are successfully made, the Referrer will earn multiple rewards, subject to a limit. A Referrer may not earn more than 10 Referrer rewards within any 12 month period.
Rewards will be delivered to the Referrer and the Referred Friend by way of a promotional code within 7 days of the day the points from the Referred Friend’s first Qualifying Earn Transaction are credited to their Virgin Red account. The time it takes for points to be credited depends on the partner – please see the relevant offer T&Cs for details.
The Referrer will be notified by email once a Referred Friend has joined Virgin Red and the Virgin Points from their first Qualifying Earn Transaction have been credited to their account.
Promo codes for rewards will be valid for one month from the date of issue. Virgin Points will be automatically credited to the relevant Virgin Red account following redemption of the promo code.
The Referred friend reward cannot be claimed by the same person making the referral, even if using different email addresses. A Referred Friend reward can be earned only once.
The offer is as stated and there is no cash alternative available. The promo code and resulting Virgin Points are non-refundable, non-transferable and cannot be resold.
Sign-ups to Virgin Red which are completed using methods such as computer macro, script, the use of automated devices or other illegal or fraudulent methods are not permitted and any resulting promo codes or Virgin Points may be voided in Virgin Red’s sole discretion.
Virgin Red reserves the right to extend, withdraw, vary or suspend any and all elements of this offer (including the amount of the referral reward) or these terms and conditions at any time without notice.