Spread the word, earn points: Virgin Red launches Refer a Friend

Introduce your friends to Virgin Red and you’ll both earn a bonus of 2,000 Virgin Points.

As soon as your pal/parent/acquaintance has signed up and earned their first points, they’ll receive an extra 1,000 points and you’ll get 1,000 points, too. That’s enough for a few treats from Greggs or you can always save them for other Virgin rewards like VIP shows or a Virgin Atlantic reward flight.

How does it work?

It couldn't be easier: just share your link via email, Facebook, Messenger or WhatsApp and when your friends sign up and earn points with one of our partners, we'll send you both a code for 1,000 Virgin Points. You'll get rewarded for every referral who joins Virgin Red (up to 10 in any 12-month period) and starts earning points using your link – so the more you give, the more points you get.

Refer a friend to Virgin Red Points for you, points for me

How can you spend 1,000 Virgin Points?

But what do you do with your shiny new points once you’ve converted your friend to a more rewarding life with Virgin Red? For tasty treats, you can spend your points on a doughnut (200 points), pizza slice (300 points), or baked baguette (500 points) from Greggs.

While there are endless ways to spend your points, what about earning? New members of Virgin Red can enjoy watching their points balance grow with anything from the odd ASOS shop to a stay booked with Booking.com, and once you’ve earned your bonus there are many ways to keep the earning going.

Three ways to get started earning points (and get that bonus!):

Book a journey with Virgin Trains Ticketing

Virgin Trains Ticketing helps you to rack up points with every train trip. Book any journey up and down Britain, from a cheeky commute to a family day out, and when you’ll receive three points for every £1 spent. And with e-tickets, you'll pay absolutely no booking fee.

Earn Virgin Points with Virgin Wines

Are you a wine connoisseur, a beer lover or partial to a G&T? There’s something to suit every taste at Virgin Wines, and you can earn points on your favourite tipple only up to 21 days after your order is dispatched.

Get a side of Virgin Points with SquareMeal

When you sign up to SquareMeal, simply connect your Virgin Red account by selecting to collect Virgin Points when you make bookings, dine and review restaurants through SquareMeal. All you have to do is input your Virgin Red ID (you’ll find this in the ‘Account’ section of Virgin Red) into your SquareMeal account.

And once you’ve earned your bonus, here’s how to keep earning*:

Play games

Whether you prefer a quiz or a matching game, there are loads of opportunities to earn points with a Virgin Red competition or game. Don't Drop the Shops, Let's Get Quizzical, This or That, Speed of Sight and Red Recall are updated every week, and if you're a lucky winner, you’ll get some points in your account.

Link Virgin Red to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Link your Virgin Red account with Virgin Atlantic Flying Club in one click. All you have to do is add your Flying Club number to the ‘Personal Details’ section of your Virgin Red account. Once your accounts are linked, you’ll see all your Virgin Points in one balance, unlocking access to loads more rewards.**

Sign up for auto-exchange with Tesco Clubcard

As a Flying Club partner, you can collect points with Tesco with your online and in-store shopping or even filling up at Tesco petrol stations. You can exchange your Clubcard points instantly between statement periods – as long as you have signed up to auto-exchange, have a minimum of 150 Clubcard points and click ‘Request Virgin Points’ in your Clubcard account.

You'll no longer need to wait for your quarterly statements to be able to exchange Clubcard points for Virgin Points.

Buy points

Our friends at Virgin Atlantic also offer the option to purchase– you can buy Virgin Points in increments of 1,000 points and purchase up to 100,000 points in the calendar year. For example, if you buy 1,000 points, you'll pay £30, if you buy 5,000 points, you'll pay £90, and if you buy 10,000 points, you'll pay £165. Every purchase comes with a one-off £15 transaction fee.

What are you waiting for? Get referring, earning and making someone's day.

*Earning points with these ways won’t qualify for the 2,000 bonus points offer, but are great ways to top up that balance.

**Existing Flying Club members will still need to join Virgin Red and complete an earn with a Virgin Red partner in order to earn the 2,000 bonus points

Terms and conditions

The Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions and Refer a Friend terms and conditions apply. Please also be aware of the following key terms and conditions: