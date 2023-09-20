Refer a Friend: 10 ways to earn your first Virgin Points

Thanks to the Refer a Friend programme, new and current Virgin Red members can earn a bonus of 2,000 Virgin Points – all new members have to do is earn their first points and both will receive the exclusive bonus. But if you’re feelingly overwhelmed by the sheer number of ways to get some points in the pot, let us help. Read on for some inspo..

Freshen up your accessories game

The shift from summer to autumn means it's time to start getting the winter wares out of storage – but that doesn't mean you can top off any look with some sunnies. When it comes to sunglasses, Ray-Ban have been leading the way for decades with their timeless Aviators and New Wayfarers beloved by movie stars and fashionistas alike. Whether you grab a pair Ray-Ban Erika, Justin, or Hexagonal, earn from 10 points per £1.

Don’t forget freshen up your feet and treat yourself to some new Nike trainers – the ever-popular waffle trainer come in multiple colourways and will earn you up to three points per £1.

Get out and about

For some the end of summer means the end of frolicking fun, but there are plenty of things to do outdoors before winter sets in. Virgin Balloon Flights has over 100 launch sites across the UK and as the flight season ends in October, you still have time to see stunning views from above – earn six points per £1 booking via Virgin Red. For those who prefer to stay on the ground, how about a hamper with delectable treats? Fortnum & Mason has everything you need in their legendary hampers with fresh food and nibbles for all to enjoy.

Me time with beauty and books

The changing season means it's time switch up the beauty routine, and Superdrug has brilliant bargains from brands including me+ and Starface, as well as cult beauty faves like NYX, CeraVe, and Shea Moisture. Double up on the relaxation with a new book from Waterstones earn from one point per £1.

Make your house a home

The historical origins of spring cleaning can be attributed to many cultures, from the Persian practice of ‘khaneh tekani’, meaning “shaking the house”, to the Jewish custom of deep cleaning linked to Passover – there’s nothing like a deep clean to refresh your home ahead of a new season. Get some cleaning motivation with your favourite playlist and the superior sound quality of a Sonos wireless speaker.

Blossoming flowers also symbolise new beginnings – check out the latest bouquets from Bloom & Wild and earn up to four points with every £1 spent.

Terms and conditions

18+ UK residents only.

Points are awarded when a referred friend joins Virgin Red and Virgin Points from a qualifying earn transaction are credited to their account within 18 months of joining (timings vary per partner – see individual offers for details).

Qualifying earn transactions means all transactions on which it is possible to earn Virgin Points via Virgin Red, which are listed under the ‘Earn’ section of the Virgin Red app or website, EXCLUDING Buy Points transactions, conversion of points from another loyalty programme into Virgin Points, bonus point awards (including referral rewards), prize draws, competitions and games.

Max 10 referrer rewards in any 12-month period.

The 1,000 points reward is as stated and there is no cash alternative available. The promo code and resulting Virgin Points are non-refundable, non-transferable and cannot be resold.

See the Refer-a-Friend terms and conditions for full details.