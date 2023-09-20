Menu
Companies

Virgin Balloon Flights

Visit Virgin Balloon FlightsOpen in new tabShop for Balloon RidesOpen in new tab
Image from Virgin Balloon Flights
Taking life higher

Ballooning mania took over when Richard Branson completed record-breaking transatlantic and transpacific crossings in a hot air balloon. Shortly afterwards, Virgin Balloon Flights was born to enable everyone to experience the magic of ballooning.

There’s nothing more exciting than floating along in a hot air balloon and Virgin Balloon Flights love making rides extra special. We’ve helped with proposals, surprise birthday flights – and even wedding day balloon rides! 

People enjoy a Virgin Balloon Flights flight
Image from Virgin Balloon Flights

Climb into the basket, watch as the pilot fires up the burner and enjoy an exhilarating experience as you fly across the British countryside, taking in the sights as you go.

Find out more at Virgin Balloon Flights.

Latest Virgin Balloon Flights stories

Press for rewards
Virgin companies
Refer a Friend: 10 ways to earn your first Virgin Points
20 September 2023
A woman in a Virgin Trains Ticketing jumpsuit
Virgin companies
5 smart ways to earn points on travel with Virgin Red
18 April 2023
Virgin.com
Virgin companies
Up, upcycled and away: Breathing new life into Virgin Balloon Flights' retired balloons
20 June 2022
A Virgin balloon flying over Kilimanjaro
Virgin companies
An African adventure for a Virgin balloon
19 January 2022
Holiday prize
Virgin companies
Win Your Virgin Red Wish List: 5 ways to upgrade your everyday with extraordinary prizes
5 July 2021
A red Virgin Balloon Flights hot air balloon flies over a city
Virgin companies
Virgin Balloon Flights returns to the skies
17 May 2021

Related Virgin Companies

Virgin Experience Days

Virgin Atlantic

See all Virgin Companies