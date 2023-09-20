Ballooning mania took over when Richard Branson completed record-breaking transatlantic and transpacific crossings in a hot air balloon. Shortly afterwards, Virgin Balloon Flights was born to enable everyone to experience the magic of ballooning.

There’s nothing more exciting than floating along in a hot air balloon and Virgin Balloon Flights love making rides extra special. We’ve helped with proposals, surprise birthday flights – and even wedding day balloon rides!

Image from Virgin Balloon Flights

Climb into the basket, watch as the pilot fires up the burner and enjoy an exhilarating experience as you fly across the British countryside, taking in the sights as you go.

