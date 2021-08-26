Introducing the Virgin Red Room: the new VIP suite at Manchester’s AO Arena

Live gig fans, we have music for your ears – because Virgin Red, the new rewards club from Virgin, has rolled out the red carpet with a celeb-style suite experience.

The Virgin Red Room is a new private members space located at Manchester’s AO Arena, providing Virgin Red members with VIP access to all the hottest shows in town.

The new suite is exclusive to Virgin Red members, who can book the A-List seats for themselves and a guest using their Virgin Points. You don’t even have to be an existing Virgin customer to gain access – anyone can sign up to Virgin Red for free and start earning Virgin Points on their everyday shopping.

The Virgin Red Room comes with all kinds of wow-worthy perks, including complimentary parking right by the arena, and fast-track entry to skip the queues. Once you’re inside, the star factor continues with a private pay bar and waiter service to deliver drinks to your seat.

There’s also a private cloakroom and en-suite bathroom, along with a Virgin Red glitter wall for all your mid-gig selfies. The room holds 16 guests in total, meaning there’s plenty of space to relax and party like there’s no tomorrow.

Of course, the real star of the show is the music itself. And here again, the Virgin Red Room is winning, with some of the best seats in the house. This means you’ll have a prime vantage point to see some of your favourite artists in action, with extraordinary views of the stage.

“At Virgin Red we are always lifting experiences out of the ordinary and that’s exactly what we’ve done with the Virgin Red Room at Manchester’s AO Arena,” says Michael Buffham-Wade, Director of Membership at Virgin Red.

“We plan to use the space to really celebrate what it means to be a Virgin Red member and to make our guests feel welcome as part of the Virgin family; treating them to an amazing VIP experience they will never forget.”

Tickets to the Virgin Red Room start from 20,000 Virgin Points for two guests, which Virgin Red members will quickly rack up by earning with Virgin’s 150+ partners including Booking.com, Virgin Trains Ticketing and John Lewis & Partners – to name just a few.

To become a Virgin Red member, head over to Virgin Red or download the Virgin Red app on your smartphone. Here’s to the magic of live music – let the VIP lifestyle commence.