Menu
Our Story
Timeline
Working at Virgin
Latest
Virgin Group
OverviewSenior TeamNews

Introducing the Virgin Red Room: the new VIP suite at Manchester’s AO Arena

Virgin Red Room
Virgin Red
Anna Brech
by Anna Brech
26 August 2021

Live gig fans, we have music for your ears – because Virgin Red, the new rewards club from Virgin, has rolled out the red carpet with a celeb-style suite experience. 

The Virgin Red Room is a new private members space located at Manchester’s AO Arena, providing Virgin Red members with VIP access to all the hottest shows in town. 

The new suite is exclusive to Virgin Red members, who can book the A-List seats for themselves and a guest using their Virgin Points. You don’t even have to be an existing Virgin customer to gain access – anyone can sign up to Virgin Red for free and start earning Virgin Points on their everyday shopping. 

Virgin Red
Virgin Red

The Virgin Red Room comes with all kinds of wow-worthy perks, including complimentary parking right by the arena, and fast-track entry to skip the queues. Once you’re inside, the star factor continues with a private pay bar and waiter service to deliver drinks to your seat. 

There’s also a private cloakroom and en-suite bathroom, along with a Virgin Red glitter wall for all your mid-gig selfies. The room holds 16 guests in total, meaning there’s plenty of space to relax and party like there’s no tomorrow. 

Virgin Red
Virgin Red

Of course, the real star of the show is the music itself. And here again, the Virgin Red Room is winning, with some of the best seats in the house. This means you’ll have a prime vantage point to see some of your favourite artists in action, with extraordinary views of the stage.

“At Virgin Red we are always lifting experiences out of the ordinary and that’s exactly what we’ve done with the Virgin Red Room at Manchester’s AO Arena,” says Michael Buffham-Wade, Director of Membership at Virgin Red. 

“We plan to use the space to really celebrate what it means to be a Virgin Red member and to make our guests feel welcome as part of the Virgin family; treating them to an amazing VIP experience they will never forget.”

Virgin Red
Virgin Red

Tickets to the Virgin Red Room start from 20,000 Virgin Points for two guests, which Virgin Red members will quickly rack up by earning with Virgin’s 150+ partners including Booking.com, Virgin Trains Ticketing and John Lewis & Partners – to name just a few.

To become a Virgin Red member, head over to Virgin Red or download the Virgin Red app on your smartphone. Here’s to the magic of live music – let the VIP lifestyle commence.

Virgin Red

See all Virgin Companies
More articles
View all >
A man on a phone
Virgin companies

Fill your life with adventures – without even leaving your bed

6 April 2022
Kindness
Virgin companies

Tap the life-changing power of kindness and earn Virgin Points en route

25 May 2021
An image of the interior of a lounge area in a house. The room has grey walls, a wicker table and a white table with orange chairs, as well as a sofa with cushions and a white cabinet with vases on top.
Virgin companies

12 unique homeware gifts to earn points on with Virgin Red

12 August 2021