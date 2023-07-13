Save on train travel with Virgin Points and Virgin Trains Ticketing

Virgin Trains Ticketing is helping travellers save money by using Virgin Points to unlock discounts.

For as little as 200 points, passengers can reduce the cost of their train ticket or even cover the entire amount. That's on top of zero booking fees, split ticketing options and the chance for Virgin Red members to earn three points for every £1 spent with Virgin Trains Ticketing.

Here’s how you can save with Virgin Points:

200 points – £1 discount

500 points – £2.50 discount

1,000 points – £5 discount

2,000 points – £10 discount

4,000 points – £20 discount

5,000 points – £25 discount

8,000 points – £40 discount

10,000 points – £50 discount

12,000 points – £60 discount

15,000 points – £75 discount

20,000 points – £100 discount

50,000 points – £250 discount

Whether you're looking to save on your commute or want to spend more weekends away, Virgin Trains Ticketing makes it easier - and cheaper - to buy tickets.

Sound good? Sign up to Virgin Red and start earning Virgin Points on your shopping, your travel, and much more!

The small print

The Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions apply to the use of Virgin Points.

Purchase of rail tickets is governed by the VTT Terms and Conditions.

All train ticket bookings will be governed by the National Tail Conditions of Travel.

Say hello to Virgin Red

Not a member of Virgin Red yet? Sign up in a few clicks and start building balance.

Earn Virgin Points with your favourite brands from the Virgin family – or by shopping with hundreds of specially selected partners. From the biggest brands in retail (H&M), travel (Booking.com) and technology (Samsung), to family days out and experiences (Virgin Balloon Flights) earning points with Virgin Red couldn’t be easier.

If earning points is the easy part, then spending them is the fun part! Whether you're after a daily sweet treat, want to ignite your spirit of adventure or save for something extraordinary, Virgin Red has something for everyone. You can even use your Virgin Points to donate to charity or trade them in to support the development of technology to reduce your carbon footprint. There’s no limit to what you can do, and you points never expire.

You don’t have to be a Virgin customer to join, it’s totally free and open to everyone. All we ask is that you are a UK resident and are over 18 (sorry kids!).

Download the Virgin Red app or login on the website and turn your everyday into the extraordinary.