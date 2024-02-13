Is romance dead? Nearly half of Brits surveyed admit they are indifferent to Valentine’s Day

Don’t care about Valentines Day? You’re not alone – new research by Virgin Trains Ticketing has shown we’re a nation largely indifferent to celebrating the day of romance.

Since nearly half of those polled (49%) said they are indifferent to Valentine's Day and 13% said they outright hate it

This could be put towards train tickets to escape the mushy love stuff, a hotel break, spa day, or even a day well spent at the pictures. We want to make this Valentine’s Day all about treating yourself, so forget the clichés and do something for you instead.

The research by Virgin Trains Ticketing, which surveyed more than 2,000 people, did show that romance isn’t completely dead as over a quarter (38%) say they like or love Valentine’s Day and a similar amount (37%) choose to celebrate by spending time with loved ones.

It also revealed that feelings towards Valentine’s Day varies across the country, with Leicester leading the poll of the most unromantic cities. Nearly a quarter (24%) of residents dislike or hate the holiday closely followed by Bristol (20%), Wrexham (20%) and London (18%).

How could anyone hate Valentine’s? Well, people from Leicester feel they don’t need a date to celebrate their love, Wrexham residents think it’s too cheesy, while Sheffielders, Londoners and Bristolians agree that it’s too commercialised.

However, if you lean the other way and love nothing more than a day dedicated to romance, Belfast is the place to be with more than half (54%) loving Valentine’s Day.

So, whether you've already ordered a dozen red roses for your boo, are having a girl's/boy's night instead, or just fancy a peaceful evening at home with a good book



*Conducted by OnePoll