At Virgin Money, we do things differently and we are here to disrupt the status quo.

Money on your mind? We want everyone to have a much happier relationship with money, one that’s a bit less ‘meh’ and a lot more ‘hell yeah!’. Through our brilliant colleagues, inspiring spaces and digital solutions we are doing everything we can to bring a life more Virgin to customers and non-customers alike, and help you master your spending.

Bland banks? No thanks!

Our people

With their red tinted glasses on, everyone at Virgin Money is focused on making you happier about money and doing it in a way only a Virgin company can. We are open, honest and totally optimistic.

Our stores

Spaces you can learn, work and play in, all whilst taking care of your banking. Whether you are a customer, or bank with someone else you can use the space in our stores to work, rest or play. And it’s not all about sales, we want everyone to see and feel what we have to offer. You will be welcomed with a smile and cuppa.

What we offer

Our current account is outstanding, but don’t just take our word for it. Moneyfacts recently awarded the Virgin Money Current Account with an outstanding rating. There’s a whole range of other award-winning personal banking products too, from savings accounts to mortgages and personal loans to credit cards. And, if it’s a business account you are after, we’ve got you covered.

We are not just about banking though! Through Virgin Money Giving we can help you raise more for charity. Through the Virgin Money Foundation, you can support your community. And through our music partnerships you can support up and coming talent, see live music locally and across the country, and access competitions and offers to give you more brighter music moments.

We think it's time to see money in a whole new light, don’t you?

Visit Virgin Money to find out more.