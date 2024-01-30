Introducing the secret sauce of the Virgin Group

At Virgin, the secret sauce to our success lies not just in our innovative ventures but in the incredible individuals who bring our vision to life. We've always believed in celebrating the unsung heroes, and what better way to honour them than with a surprise that strikes a chord, quite literally!

In a twist on employee testimonials, we're thrilled to unveil a brand-new video series that shines a spotlight on our exceptional people. Three nominees from across the Virgin Group believed they were coming to give a testimonial video about what it’s like to work for Virgin, but instead of getting them to sing our praises, we’re singing theirs. We orchestrated a delightful surprise – turning the tables to serenade these remarkable individuals with an incredibly catchy and upbeat song celebrating their contributions and spirit.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

From the frontline heroes who ensure our customers receive top-notch service to the creative minds making a difference behind the scenes, every nominee represents the diverse tapestry of talent and dedication woven into the fabric of Virgin.

Marie Redpath

Marie has been at Virgin Money for over 25 years, and was nominated for consistently going above and beyond for customers.

Emma Hanley

Emma, Chef de Cuisine, at Virgin Hotels brings creativity and flair to the Kitchen with her chef’s table experience.

Sulaimon Awodeji

Turnaround Officer at Virgin Atlantic and resident DJ, Sulaimon’s red spirit shines through in everything he does.

If you think you have what it takes, join us and turn up the volume on your career. Check out the latest vacancies with the Virgin Group on our careers page.