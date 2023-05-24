Limited time special offer on Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card

Dreaming of a holiday, dancing like there’s no tomorrow or family adventures this year? If you apply for the Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card Representative 69.7% APR (variable) between 2 May and 13 June 2023 and spend £3,000 on your card within the first 90 days*, you’ll bag yourself 30,000 Virgin Points. That’s enough for a return flight to Miami** (Flying Club members only, taxes and surcharges apply – see full terms for details), to catch selected shows at the AO Arena, or embark on an adventure with Virgin Experience Days.

How does it work?

When you sign up for a Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card you’ll automatically receive 15,000 Virgin Points for your first purchase. There’s no minimum spend. However, between 2 May and 13 June 2023, you’ll get a bonus 15,000 Virgin Points when you spend £3,000 or more within the first 90 days. The £160 annual fee is not included in the £3,000 spend. Not only this, but as standard you’ll also earn a reward voucher when you spend £10,000 in your first 12 months. Credit is available, subject to status, only to UK residents aged 18 and over. Credit limits may vary based on your individual circumstances and the Reward+ Credit Card also offers 0% interest for six months on balance and money transfers (3% fee).

Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card Representative example:

Purchase rate: 26.9% (variable) on card purchases

Equivalent to: 69.7% APR representative (variable)

Based on a credit limit of: £1,200

£160 annual fee

The credit card could take you even further

But wait, there’s more! On top of earning up to 30,000 Virgin Points bonus you’ll get 1.5 Virgin Points for every £1 you spend, plus three extra Virgin Points for every pound spent with Virgin Atlantic or Virgin Atlantic Holidays.

And when you spend £10,000 or more, you’ll unlock an upgrade or companion voucher which is valid for two years. You can only earn one reward every 12 months. Your voucher will show as ‘Virgin Atlantic Credit Card Voucher – 0 points’ in your Virgin Atlantic Flying Club account and you can redeem it by calling Virgin Atlantic.

You can choose:

A companion voucher that can be used with a Virgin Points redemption or a Virgin Atlantic cash ticket

A return upgrade – on either a cash or points ticket – from Premium to Upper Class, or from Economy to Premium. You can either upgrade one return flight if travelling alone or two one-way legs of two return flights if travelling with someone else

If you are a Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Silver or Gold tier member, you can also choose:

A Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse lounge pass (valid when flying on a Virgin Atlantic or Virgin Atlantic codeshare flight). If you are a Gold member, you would receive two Clubhouse lounge passes instead of one.

What could you do with 30,000 Virgin Points?

So, you’ve signed up, been accepted, and spent £3,000 in the first 90 days, and you’ve got a healthy Virgin Points balance of 30,000 points to show for it. What can you do with them?

If you’re looking to travel, you could experience La La Land with a trip to Los Angeles (30,000+ Virgin Points), see the magnificent Maldives (25,000+ Virgin Points) or party like there’s no tomorrow in Miami (30,000+ Virgin Points) - all available with Virgin Atlantic**.

Other options include an East African safari adventure with KLM (24,000+ Virgin Points) or a flight to Nice with Air France for just 15,000+ Virgin Points.

For those preferring to stay on home soil, Virgin Experience Days has loads of collections available for less than 30,000 Virgin Points. From hovercraft adventures to trekking with llamas, pizza making to white water rafting, or flight simulator adventures and country breaks, there really is something for everyone to enjoy.

If music is your thing, catch a show at the AO Arena in the Virgin Red Room, where you’ll feel like an A-Lister for the night. You’ll get an uninterrupted view of the stage, VIP fast-tracked entry and a private pay bar – so sit back, relax, and enjoy the show. Or dance like no one is watching – no judgement here.

Virgin Atlantic Reward Credit Card

Virgin Atlantic also offers a fee-free card (Virgin Atlantic Reward Credit Card) if you’re after a different option. Instead of 1.5 points per £1 you spend, you’ll earn 0.75 points per pound, and 1.5 Virgin Points for every £1 spent with Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays.

Virgin Atlantic Reward Credit Card Representative example:

Purchase rate: 26.9% p.a. (variable) on card purchases

Equivalent to: 26.9% APR representative (variable)

Based on a credit limit of: £1,200

No annual fee

Credit limits will vary based on your individual circumstances.

Silver and Gold Flying Club members will receive a Clubhouse Pass for one person to use in any Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse worldwide when flying with Virgin Atlantic, Delta, KLM or Air France. There is also 0% interest for six months on balance and money transfers (3% fee). And, as standard, if you spend £20,000 or more in 12 months, you’ll unlock an upgrade or companion voucher which are valid for two years. Find out more about the Virgin Atlantic Reward Credit Card.

Terms and conditions

*Earning Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card Points

We’ll give you 15,000 bonus Virgin Points if you make a purchase using your Reward+ Credit Card in the first 90 days. There’s no minimum spend. If you apply between the 2 May and 13 June 2023, we will also give you an additional 15,000 Virgin Points if you make purchases of at least £3,000 in total using your Reward+ Credit Card in the first 90 days. To benefit make sure you link your Flying Club number to your Reward+ Credit Card by 11 September 2023. You’ll earn 1.5 Virgin Points for every £1 you spend on card purchases. You won’t earn Virgin Points on cash advances, balance transfers, money transfers, interest or fees. You’ll earn 3 Virgin Points for every £1 you spend directly with Virgin Atlantic or Virgin Holidays. There’s a cap on the Virgin Points you can earn each month based on your credit limit. So if your credit limit is £5,000, you’ll earn points on the first £5,000 of card purchases in a month. If you spend more than that, you won’t earn points on that bit. We’ll reset the counter every month on the date of your Credit Card statement. The cap doesn’t apply to bonus points. We’ll add your points to your Flying Club account every month within 5 days of your Credit Card statement date. You’ll get any bonus points in the month after you’ve earned them.

Earning Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card Flying Club Tier Rewards

1. If you spend £10,000 or more on card purchases over 12 months, you’ll earn a reward. You can only earn one reward every 12 months. The 12 months resets on each anniversary of the date your Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card account was opened.

2. Your choice depends on whether you’re a Red, Silver or Gold Flying Club member when you choose it. So if you’re a Red member when you earn your reward but a Silver member when you choose, you’ll get the Silver choices.

3. You can choose a reward from:

Companion Reward Ticket . Take one person with you in a reward seat:

If you’re a Silver or Gold member when you book the companion reward seat won’t cost any points.

If you’re a Red member when you book, the companion seat won’t cost any points in Economy Classic and Premium, or you’ll get a 50% reduction in the points needed for Upper.

Upgrade Voucher. Upgrade any booking by one cabin into a reward seat. Available to all tiers.

Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse Pass (Silver and Gold Flying Club members only). For one person to use in any Clubhouse worldwide when flying with Virgin Atlantic, Delta or AFKL International. No additional guests can be permitted. If you’re a Gold member, you’ll get two passes.

4. The reward will automatically be added to your Flying Club account within 30 days of earning it. It’ll be ready to spend straightaway.

5. If you want to spend a reward, visit https://flywith.virginatlantic.com/gb/en/contact-us.html to sort it out. There are some key things you need to know about certain types of reward first:

If you choose an Upgrade or Companion Reward Ticket, you can use it on a round trip, or upgrade two one-way flights. It’s subject to availability because they come from a limited number of seats in booking classes G, P and A only. You’ll still need to pay any taxes, fees and surcharges.

If you choose a Clubhouse Pass, it’ll be good for one entry to one Clubhouse. We'll email a digital Clubhouse Pass code to you which you will need to give to the Clubhouse on arrival. We won’t replace lost or stolen passes or change the expiry date.

6. You can spend your reward for up to 24 months from the date it’s issued. That means you have to have booked your flights and taken the outbound flight within those 24 months. You can take the return journey afterwards.

** Taxes, fees and carrier imposed surcharges apply. Reward seats are subject to availability. Virgin Points cost is based on standard season price for one return flight in Economy cabin.

Credit is available, subject to status, only to UK residents aged 18 or over. The Virgin Atlantic Credit Card is issued by Clydesdale Bank PLC (trading as Virgin Money). Registered in Scotland (Company No. SC001111). Registered Office: 30 St Vincent Place, Glasgow, G1 2HL. Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd is an appointed representative of Clydesdale Bank PLC (trading as Virgin Money) which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Virgin Money adheres to The Standards of Lending Practice which are monitored and enforced by the Lending Standards Board: www.lendingstandardsboard.org.uk. Your copy of the Statement of Lender and Borrower Responsibilities.