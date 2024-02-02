Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 2 February

There’s never been a better time to join the Virgin family. Take a look at who’s hiring…

Airbus First Officers and Senior First Officers at Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic is recruiting for members of its Flight Crew to join the join. You’ll be joining the UK’s only exclusively long-haul airline, flying out of London Heathrow to exciting destinations such as New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Delhi, Barbados, Antigua and many more.

Pilots head up Virgin Atlantic’s flying operations every day as part of the team that make a difference to customers as they fly. As a high performing and motivated professional pilot, you will give Virgin Atlantic’s customers an exceptional journey, delivering consistent operational excellence in the sky while maintaining high safety standards.

Virgin Atlantic has one of the youngest, cleanest and most technologically advanced twin-engine wide-body fleet of any airline. So as a pilot you’ll be flying industry-leading modern and efficient aircraft, which is being further renewed with deliveries every year. So if you’re ready to take your career to new heights, find out more and apply now.

Virgin Atlantic is also recruiting for Boeing First Officers and Senior First Officers.

Virgin Money

Senior Technical Specialist at Virgin Money

Virgin Money’s Front-End Mobile Chapter are the ones responsible for the creation and maintenance of a wide range mobile applications and services – both customer-facing experiences and internal colleague tools. This includes the full range of customer types within the bank – both retail and business clients.

The systems are designed to be accessed via mobile and tablet because, let’s face it, it’s never been more important to access your banking needs on the go.

Currently the team is looking for a Senior Technical Specialist to join the crew to contribute to the mobile strategy and ensure it aligns with the overall digital channel strategy.

Think you’re up to the challenge? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Red

Digital Communications Coordinator at Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is looking for a Digital Communications Coordinator to join its team. The right person for the job will own, produce, and execute multiple email campaigns per week in a fast-paced environment dedicated to increasing member engagement. If you are a detail-oriented person who can quickly master new tools and manage multiple deliverables at once with accuracy, we want to talk to you.

In this role you will wear many hats, but your knowledge will be essential in the following:

Execute high volume of emails on a weekly basis through Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Segmentation of member data sourced from raw data and BI reporting tools

Create email from pre-existing templates, with client modifications

Test creative integrity and execute daily QA review of all communications and segmentation

Analyse email campaign results

Coordinate and communicate with fellow marketers and other team members to get necessary creative for email campaigns

Sound good? Find out more and apply now.