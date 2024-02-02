Virgin Pulse began as Virgin Life Care and then Virgin HealthMiles 20 years ago before it was rebranded to Virgin Pulse in 2013. Under the Virgin Pulse brand, it became the world’s #1 health, wellbeing and navigation platform for its 14 million members, impacting over 100 million people across 190 countries at more than 4,000 organisations.

Following Virgin Pulse's merger with benefits and analytics platform HealthComp in November 2023, the new entity will move forward under the brand Personify Health. Its new product will focus on health plan administration, holistic wellbeing solutions and comprehensive health navigation.

The current Virgin Pulse app will continue to be available in the current branding until the end of the year. Thereafter, it will be available as Personify Health.