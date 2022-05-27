Virgin Active Singapore was launched in 2014 and now has six locations across the city. Singapore was Virgin Active’s first expansion into the Southeast Asian market, opening its first club at One Raffles Place - one of the tallest skyscrapers in the city.

Virgin Active Singapore

All six of these world-class clubs are located in Singapore’s most exclusive hotspots, allowing members to explore their portfolio of top-tier fitness destinations.

Expect cutting-edge group workouts with unlimited access to each of them, as well as bespoke studios and the best equipment available. There are flexible membership options to suit particular lifestyles and, if personal training is required, you’ll be matched with the perfect trainer to get you the results you want.

