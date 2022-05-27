Menu
Companies

Virgin Active Singapore

Visit Virgin Active SingaporeOpen in new tabVirgin Active Singapore careersOpen in new tabJoin Virgin Active SingaporeOpen in new tab
Image from Virgin Active Singapore
Unlimited, unmatched exercise experiences

Virgin Active Singapore was launched in 2014 and now has six locations across the city. Singapore was Virgin Active’s first expansion into the Southeast Asian market, opening its first club at One Raffles Place - one of the tallest skyscrapers in the city.

A man kick boxing in an exercise studio at Virgin Active Singapore
Virgin Active Singapore

All six of these world-class clubs are located in Singapore’s most exclusive hotspots, allowing members to explore their portfolio of top-tier fitness destinations. 

Women practising reformer pilates at a Virgin Active Singapore club
Image from Virgin Active Singapore

Expect cutting-edge group workouts with unlimited access to each of them, as well as bespoke studios and the best equipment available. There are flexible membership options to suit particular lifestyles and, if personal training is required, you’ll be matched with the perfect trainer to get you the results you want. 

Find out more at Virgin Active Singapore

People doing yoga
Image from Virgin Active Singapore

Latest Virgin Active Singapore stories

A man reads a copy of Virgin By Design
Virgin companies
Virgin By Design: Discover the story behind the brand
27 May 2022
People in a Revolution class at Virgin Active
Virgin companies
How Virgin Active thinks beyond the club
13 August 2021

Related Virgin Companies

Virgin Active Australia

Virgin Active Italy

Virgin Active South Africa

Virgin Active Thailand

Virgin Active UK

See all Virgin Companies