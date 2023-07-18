Virgin Active South Africa

Virgin Active operates 136 health clubs across South Africa, Botswana and Namibia and is passionate about helping people of all ages to live an active lifestyle. From yoga to boxing to cycling, from grid training to pilates to swimming, we’ve got the best exercise experiences, the greatest instructors and personal trainers leading them and the motivation to encourage club members to try something new.

We have a set of values that define who we are and show us the way.

Insatiable Curiosity

We’re all about learning new things.

Smart Disruption

If there’s a better way to do things, believe us, we’ll find it.

Heartfelt Service

We give a damn. Got questions or comments, we’re all ears.

Delightfully Surprising

We go above and beyond expectations.

Straight Up

We keep it real, no bulls#it.

Red Hot Relevance

We hire the best people (nearly 6,000 of them actually), develop the most innovative products and work with leading partners.

