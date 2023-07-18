Menu
Companies

Virgin Active South Africa

Visit Virgin Active South AfricaOpen in new tabVirgin Active South Africa careersOpen in new tabJoin Virgin Active South AfricaOpen in new tab
Virgin Active South Africa
Live happily ever active

Virgin Active operates 136 health clubs across South Africa, Botswana and Namibia and is passionate about helping people of all ages to live an active lifestyle. From yoga to boxing to cycling, from grid training to pilates to swimming, we’ve got the best exercise experiences, the greatest instructors and personal trainers leading them and the motivation to encourage club members to try something new.

Virgin Active South Africa image
Image from Virgin Active South Africa

We have a set of values that define who we are and show us the way.

Insatiable Curiosity

We’re all about learning new things.

Smart Disruption

If there’s a better way to do things, believe us, we’ll find it.

Heartfelt Service

We give a damn. Got questions or comments, we’re all ears.  

Delightfully Surprising

We go above and beyond expectations.

Straight Up

We keep it real, no bulls#it.

Red Hot Relevance

We hire the best people (nearly 6,000 of them actually), develop the most innovative products and work with leading partners.

Find out more at Virgin Active South Africa.

Latest Virgin Active South Africa stories

Two women on treadmills at Virgin Active
Virgin companies
Move on Mandela Day: Virgin Active hosts special 67-minute class
18 July 2023
A padel court with three people playing the game.
Virgin companies
Virgin Active to open Padel Clubs in South Africa
26 June 2023
Virgin Active South Africa
Virgin companies
Virgin Active launches new member app in South Africa
13 June 2023
People take part in an indoor cycling class at Virgin Active South Africa
Virgin companies
Screw it let's do it: How Virgin Active launched in South Africa
8 June 2022
A man reads a copy of Virgin By Design
Virgin companies
Virgin By Design: Discover the story behind the brand
27 May 2022
People in a Revolution class at Virgin Active
Virgin companies
How Virgin Active thinks beyond the club
13 August 2021

Related Virgin Companies

Virgin Active Australia

Virgin Active Italy

Virgin Active Singapore

Virgin Active Thailand

Virgin Active UK

See all Virgin Companies