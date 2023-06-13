Virgin Active launches new member app in South Africa

Virgin Active South Africa has launched a brand new, member-centred app and rewards programme, rewarding members for exercising and implementing lifestyle changes.

The app will track members’ activity and allocate rewards for consistency, as well as acting as a one-stop-shop for wellness and fitness tips. Members can access clubs using the app, book classes, manage their schedules, find expert advice, access online workouts, track their progress and more.

“We built the new app with our members’ experience in mind, focusing on how we can further immerse and assist them on their wellness journey. We recognise that people rely on digital platforms for fitness advice, and our goal with the app has been to bring the digital and physical worlds together to foster and grow our relationship with our members,” Dean Kowarski, Group CEO of Virgin Active, said.

“We’re committed to making wellness easier and more accessible for members, while at the same time rewarding them, in a simple and regular manner, for keeping healthy and being loyal members of the Virgin Active community.”

The new Virgin Active app is also the foundation for Virgin Active's new loyalty program, one of the first in the fitness industry. Developed based on insights about motivation and habit formation, the programme offers weekly rewards, month-long training streak bonuses, and membership tiers with special perks for short- and long-term member engagement.

“The app's home screen will place equal emphasis on loyalty and exercise, reflecting Virgin Active's commitment to playing a key role in the overall wellness narrative. To broaden accessibility, our members can also access more than 350 hours of exclusive content across eight categories of exercise, whether they’re at home or in the gym,” Kowarski added.

“Looking into the future, our primary objective is to understand our members better, so we can build meaningful and personal relationships with them, continuously bringing more value to our member base. The app is our starting point to enable members take their own lifestyle changes into their own hands. We believe wellness changes lives for the better, and we’re passionate about walking alongside our members through every step of their wellness journey.”

The Virgin Active Member App has launched first in South Africa, and will be rolled out to the global network of Virgin Active health clubs in the coming months.

