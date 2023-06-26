Virgin Active to open Padel Clubs in South Africa

Virgin Active has teamed up with Epic Padel to launch Virgin Active Padel Clubs in South Africa.

Padel is the newest and fastest-growing sport globally. It’s captured the attention of people across the world as an easy-to-try, easy-to-play and easy-to-enjoy activity. Now it has more than 25 million players in over 90 countries, and it’s growing in popularity with South Africans.

“Incorporating Padel into our offering was an obvious decision for us, considering how the sport has grown exponentially, globally and in South Africa. The ease of the game also makes it very accessible and inclusive for all ages, which is a key consideration for us when it comes to upholding our wellness philosophy for our members,” said Jessica Spira, Managing Director of Virgin Active South Africa.

“Our Padel clubs are intended to be spaces where anyone can come to exercise, have fun and socialise through the sport. Together with Epic Padel, we look forward to growing our footprint to provide safe, inclusive and healthy Padel experiences to communities across the country.”

Padel is played in pairs, promoting social interaction, a buddy-like accountability, and creating a more entrenched sense of being part of a community. And it’s super easy to learn.

Shutterstock

Epic Padel clubs at Huddle Park, Durbanville and The Glen are currently rebranding as Virgin Active Padel Club. And you'll see new Padel clubs at Virgin Active clubs and other sites across South Africa will take place over the next year. Expansion at Huddle Park and progress on new clubs at Randpark Golf Club (Johannesburg) and Groenkloof Bowling Club (Pretoria) are already underway.

Padel courts are being built at existing Virgin Active clubs and also some new locations. These will be operated and managed by the Racket and Ball Club. Arenas, made up of four Padel courts, will be located at Bree Street in Cape Town and Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, with many more to come over the next year.

Virgin Active Padel Clubs are open to everyone – Virgin Active members and non-members, meaning anyone can book and play on the world-class courts. Players will also have access to bathroom and locker room facilities, food and beverage offerings, coaching, leagues, and tournaments. Plus, if you need to get kitted out a variety of Padel merchandise, including a range of Adidas Padel products, will be available to buy and rent in Virgin Active pro shops.

Visit Virgin Active to find out more.